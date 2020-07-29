Before lighting up the screen as a secondary antagonist in Deadpool 2, the Juggernaut made the jump from Marvel Comics to live-action in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Vinnie Jones played the role of the unstoppable behemoth in the movie, but as he explained in an interview, the end result in terms of his character was a far cry from what he had been initially promised.

"I loved the role, but hopefully you can put it f***ing right here, mate. I basically got mugged off. Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character. I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it. Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my f***ing trailer half the time. It's one of the most disappointing jobs I've been on as far as, you know, 'What am I doing here?'"

While The Last Stand is generally considered the most disappointing of the original X-Men trilogy, the character of Juggernaut came under particular criticism for being reduced to a minor comic relief instead of the dreaded villain who has taken on the likes of Thor and the Hulk in the comics. Vinnie Jones stated that much of the character's storyline had been reduced greatly by the time the film was ready was released.

"It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never f***ing happened," Jones continued. "Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What's upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was f***ing nothing to do with me! That role, I didn't sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me."

Jones also believes the way fans personally targeted him for the failure of the character was quite unfair when it was the studio heads who were to blame.

"I know what it means to the fans, and I felt like I was a bit of a scapegoat as no one ever told my side of it. Nobody ever stood up and said, 'Hold on a minute, we completely whitewashed Vinnie's character. Basically, I was an extra, mate. That's how I felt. I was gutted, to be honest."

Fortunately, just as Ryan Reynolds took the much-maligned original version of Deadpool from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and rebooted him into the R-rated franchise star the world knows and loves today, the actor also gave Juggernaut another shot at a live-action debut in Deadpool 2. This time, the monster was created entirely out of motion-capture CGI, with Reynolds providing the voice and facial expressions, and proved to be one of the highlights of the film. This news arrives from ComicBookMovie.com.