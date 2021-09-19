Kyoto Animation's famous Auto-Memories Doll is making her final debut in October! Fans of the tear-jerking story will finally get to see what happens in the upcoming film Violet Evergarden: The Movie. The film will be a Netflix original and exclusive. You can watch the trailer below.

Set in a fictional alternative Europe after the events of World War I, Violet Evergarden is the story of Violet, who started off her life as an abandoned and nameless child. She's found by navy officer Dietfried Bougainvillea and proved to have a talent for combat. Though she fit in very well with the soldiers, it was Major Gilbert that she grew attached to, though Gilbert knew that this wasn't a life for her.

After losing her arms in a battle, she was retired and brought to live a civilian life, as well as a replacement pair of mechanical hands. While learning to integrate into society, she had trouble learning about feelings and putting them down in writing. But in an unexpected twist, she discovers an Auto Memories Doll company and decides it is a good place to learn. Auto Memory Dolls are people who are hired to write letters, books and other written works for clients for a fee.

Violet Evergarden started off as a series of light novels by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. It won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category in 2014 and was the first ever work to win a grand prize in any of the three categories (novel, scenario and manga). Kyoto Animation adapted the series into a 13 episode anime television series which would also be distributed through Netflix.

The anime series covers the origins of Violet and her learning to grasp and understand the concept of feelings, especially for others, as she goes from client to client and learns of their stories. Such clients range from a sister learning to put her foot down with her brother, a father who is trying to finish a novel after the death of his daughter, and a dying mother writing letters to her daughter for all the birthdays she would end up missing. Each client brings a lesson to Violet on love, grief, moving forward and keeping true to yourself.

The anime's success brought upon an original video animation in 2018 titled Surely, Someday You Will Understand Love. The series would also spawn the film Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll in 2019. This upcoming film, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, will cover the final chapter in Violet's journey when it starts streaming on Netflix.

Fans of Violet Evergarden are familiar with Gilbert's role after Violet is retired from combat. He disappears, and is believed to be dead. It is later revealed that he is indeed alive and is in hiding, wanting Violet to move on without him and live a life of peace. But throughout the series, Violet has a hard time accepting that. From the trailer, this film promises that the two will hopefully reunite. Whether this means they can move on without each other, or live happily ever after together, will be revealed in the end. Regardless of the outcome fans of Violet Evergarden are sure to shed many tears, be they of happiness or sorrow, on October 13th when Violet Evergarden: The Movie makes its debut onto Netflix.

Other anime projects are also on the way at Netflix. This includes a Tomb Raider anime series with Hayley Atwell. The streamer has also released the trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime series that will expand the mythology of the hit Netflix show The Witcher.