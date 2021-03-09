Paul Bettany wishes he could play Vision forever, and so do we. With his fantastic performance in WandaVision, Bettany has established his prominence within the MCU, as well as his character. Vision's overall significance to the larger lore of Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone up. Bettany, who was earlier cast in the MCU as the voice of Tony Stark's A.I., J.A.R.V.I.S back in the introductory film to the franchise, Iron Man (2008), thought his acting career was going to permanently end when Joss Whedon convinced him to play Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thanks to Disney+ and Marvel's new television-oriented approach to bringing multiple MCU characters to life simultaneously, Bettany got a chance to bring Vision into greater prominence, in line with the likes of other major MCU superheroes in Avengers.

Now, Paul Bettany has grown so fond of the character, that he doesn't want to leave. Honestly, we don't want him to either. In a recent interview with Esquire, when asked about whether he'd like to play the character forever, the actor excitingly replied with this.

"I love Vision. Yes, I'm in."

Bettany's journey in the MCU has been one of the most interesting ones in comparison to other actors. Bettany initially accepted the role of J.A.R.V.I.S. as a favor to Iron Man director Jon Favreau, with whom he had worked with on 2004 rom-com Wimbledon. Little did he know that his contribution in the franchise would grow stronger and larger throughout the years. Bettany even revealed before the WandaVision premiere that he thought he was being sacked from the franchise when he was called to Marvel Studios to get pitched the show. And so did the audience after his character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, twice. Fortunately, we got to see more of Vision, this time in a central role; and even at the end of it, we still have one version of Paul Bettany alive and well in the MCU.

In his calm and wise portrayal of Vision in WandaVision, Bettany finally got to present the character as he is supposed to be. His longer screen-time in the show in comparison to other MCU outings allowed Bettany to display Vision's undaunted wisdom, his vulnerability towards this newfound reality, his love for Wanda, and his devotion towards the right path with an absolute and quintessential performance. The show's plot line focusing on Vision's connection with Wanda made his presence more fascinating, which eventually led to an alluring chemistry between Olsen and Bettany in their respective roles.

Bettany also shined above all in two of the most amazing sequences of the show; one being his argument with Wanda which is interrupted by "Pietro", and the one where he delivers the complex but heartfelt definition of grief and pain. Bettany has always been justful to his role. And his portrayal has always been magnificent. It's just that, since his previous appearances were in films that were centered on other Avengers and a distinguished plot, the audience didn't get a chance to understand Vision. Now, looking at Vision's suggestions, his perceptions towards all the situations Avengers were stuck in, and his selfless decisions he made in favor of greater good, all makes more sense. All those events that saw other characters grow on-screen, Vison's character grew in background with utter discretion; and the sudden burst of all his traits and characteristics in WandaVision is just mesmerizing.

Overall, after being used as an A.I. voice and a secondary Avengers teammate, this was Bettany's time to display his strengths as an actor and his own understanding of the Vision, which the general audience was unaware of. And with the new reanimated White Vision still alive and his memories restored, we can't wait to see how Marvel Studios will reintroduce him in their ever expanding Cinematic Universe. So, if Paul is willing to play Vision forever, we are willing to witness his flawless performance forever too.