Saban Films has released a new trailer for Vivarium. The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, who previously worked with one another on last year's under-the-radar gem The Art of Self-Defense. This time around, they seem to be treading into bizarre waters once again as this looks to be a unique and odd little thriller, which looks like it would be right at home in the Black Mirror universe.

The trailer kicks off by showing us the picture of a happy (ish) couple looking at a possible new home in a seemingly picturesque housing development. Everything is very cookie-cutter, with little to no variation from home to home. Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots then find themselves unwittingly trapped in the neighborhood after they decide that the house they were showing wasn't for them. Whether they like it or not, they're forced to accept domesticated life, whether they like it or not. There's a pretty interesting twist thrown in near the end of the trailer for good measure. Overall, it looks like a unique little fantasy/thriller with a bit of a horror twist.

Lorcan Finnegan is in the director's chair for this one. Finnegan previously directed 2016's Without a Name. The script was panned by Garret Shanley, who also worked with Finnegan on Without a Name. Shanley also wrote 2018's The Realm Beyond Reason. Jesse Eisenberg most recently starred in Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Zombieland. Imogen Poots was last seen in Blumhouse's Black Christmas remake, which hit theaters in December. Eisenberg also has Resistance on the books for 2020, while Poots is starring in the TV series I Know This Much is True.

Vivarium centers on a couple, Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots), who are on the hunt for the perfect home. A mysterious real estate agent takes them to Yonder, a strange suburban neighborhood filled with identical houses. Tom and Gemma decide rather quickly to leave, but when they try to depart the maze-like housing development, each road takes them back to where the same place, the house they didn't want. They soon discover their search for a dream home has placed them square in the middle of a real-life nightmare.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has also been revealed that perfectly teases the premise of the movie and comes with the tagline, "You're home forever." The movie made its debut at Cannes last year and critics have been quite kind to it so far, as it currently boasts an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast also includes Jonathan Aris (Dracula, The End of the F*****g World), Danielle Ryan (Professionals, Jen), Senan Jennings (Dave Allen at Peace, Royally Ever After), and Eanna Hardwicke (The Eclipse, Krypton). Vivarium does not yet have a release date set, but it's set to arrive sometime this year from Saban Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer and poster for yourself.