The first full-length trailer for Vox Lux is here. We're right in the thick of it when it comes to the awards season lineup making itself known to the general public. Some of these movies have been making the festival rounds for months, others are simply taking many of us by surprise. In this case, we have Natalie Portman clearly throwing her hat in the ring for the Best Actress race at the Oscars. As for the movie itself? This trailer is stylish, but certainly not what one would call straightforward.

This trailer does a lot to try and paint a picture of a troubled, beloved pop star, which it looks like Natalie Portman plays quite well. But it's also very tough to get a grip on, as a lot of the imagery doesn't quite seem to fit the same puzzle. What's with all the guns? It's sort of haphazard and pretty artsy. It does, at the very least, do a very good job of showing what a life of glamour and fame can do to a person. Portman at one point screams in an entertaining fit, "I'm tired of people treating me like I'm not a person," to help hammer the point home.

Vox Lux will take place in two different time periods. The movie kicks off in 1999 when teenage Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) survives a violent tragedy. After singing at a funeral, Celeste starts her path to becoming a pop star with help of her songwriter sister (Stacy Martin) and talent manager (Jude Law). Cut to 2017; adult Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mounting a comeback after a scandalous incident almost derailed her career. Now on tour in support of her sixth album, conveniently titled Vox Lux, this pop queen must overcome her personal and familial struggles to navigate motherhood, madness and fame.

The previous footage released just ahead of the movie's premiere was a teaser in the true sense of the word and it was tough to know what to make of it. Now we can see that Natalie Portman will once again be looking to become a favorite for the Academy Awards with a performance that has already been praised by those who have seen the movie. Interestingly enough, she may be going up against a pop star turned actress in the form of Lady Gaga, who is getting a lot of buzz for A Star Is Born. That could make for an interesting narrative during this upcoming awards season.

Brady Corbet serves as both writer and director. Vox Lux will first open in Los Angeles and New York City on December 7, as is often the case with smaller movies such as this that are trying to build some buzz. The studio will then expand the release nationwide on December 14. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Vox Lux from the Neon YouTube channel for yourself below.