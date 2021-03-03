Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller Voyagers. The film is set thirty years in the future and follows a team of thirty voyagers on a space mission to find a new home under the command of Richard Alling. Directed by Neil Burger, the film stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, FionnWhitehead, and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

The trailer features the characters consuming a substance called "blue", a dosage required for possible experimentation. What follows is a sharp twist in the trailer when the voyagers get chaotic and rebellious to rules, protocols, and eventually turn against each other. The trailer imposes animal footage in between sequences, specifically of a zebra chased by a lion. The characters themselves start displaying animal instincts and seem to be having no emotion at a point.

The film possibly looks as if it addresses the destructive nature of humans. It's set in the future where humans are forced to look for a new home in deep space. The trailer features some sequences of demolitions, explosions, and possibly war; which indicate that humans have destroyed the planet due to years of destruction, exploitation of resources, and total disregard for nature. But what if humans have no desire to change? The official synopsis of Voyagers reads as follows.

"With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power."

The film will probably explore the deep dark human tendencies and their craving and greed for more. The space mission would find the characters fighting for their insatiable desires, leading to anarchy and havoc, just like they had done on their home planet.

Director Neil Burger has previously explored such concepts with his characters in films like Limitless, The Illusionist, and Divergent. All these films' leads were disoriented and confused, and try to unravel the truth through dangerous means. He has a knack for creating disorderly characters, and he always explorers them and their primal instincts in tumultuous and frenzied settings.

Voyager was originally slated to release in November 2020; however, the pandemic led the producers to shift the release date to April 9, 2021. The film stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Melody Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Isaac Hempstead Wright among others. The trailer doesn't reveal much and most are left to speculations, the film does look maddening and exhilarating.