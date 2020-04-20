NBCUniversal's Fandango is purchasing the Vudu streaming service from Walmart. The streaming service started back in 2004 and was acquired by Walmart in 2010. Vudu currently offers over 10,000 free movie and TV shows, while offering a rental service with over 150,000 tiles, which includes new releases. This is just the latest streaming service for NBCUniversal to take over after the company started to integrate Xumo and their own Peacock service, which is all set for its wide debut in July, though Comcast subscribers can preview the service right now.

Fandango has been growing ever since its debut in 2000. At first, it was strictly for ticketing and movie information, which changed in 2016 when it got into streaming with the acquisition of M-Go. As movie theaters across North America remain closed, streaming is in the spotlight, especially after some big screen projects that ended up on the small screen in record time. Trolls World Tour skipped the theater experience altogether and has been flourishing as a home release. This has many questioning the movie theater operations for the future.

With the future uncertain, streaming seems to be on everybody's mind. However, for the time being, Vudu and Fandango will remain separate. "Our priority is to ensure that Vudu customers and partners are given the highest level of service during this time of transition," according to the Vudu FAQ page. "So, there will be no immediate changes to either service. In the months ahead, we will explore ways to bring great online entertainment experiences to our valued customers." Whatever NBCU and Fandango have planned will not be implemented right away. Instead, it will take some time to get everything rolled out.

This seems like a wise decision for Fandango, especially since they're not selling very many movie tickets at the moment. Pivoting towards more streaming may be some further protection in the future since social distancing will be the norm for the foreseeable future. Theater chains like AMC and Cinemark hope to have their doors open by the June, which could very well happen, but it remains to be seen if people will want to go sit in a movie theater after going through all of this. For now, Vudu will continue to offer the same service that they have for the last 16 years.

It is believed that Vudu will be integrated into FandangoNOW, but that has yet to be officially confirmed. The streaming service has been more in demand over the past few weeks as people continue to seek new and different titles to check out. Most of the world is spending its time indoors, so streaming and social media has been deeply important to keep everybody entertained. Thankfully, there is plenty of material to choose from and a lot of different services to utilize. Variety was one of the first to report on NBCUniversal purchasing Vudu from Walmart.