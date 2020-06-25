Waiting for the Barbarians is one of 2020's most anticipated movies, and after watching this trailer, you'll know why. The film stars Academy Award Winner Mark Rylance, Academy Award Nominee Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Greta Scacchi. Releasing on cable On-Demand and Digital platforms August 7.

The Magistrate (Mark Rylance) of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Waiting for the Barbarians is directed by Ciro Guerra and written by Nobel Prize winning author J.M. Coetzee, who adapted the screenplay from his own novel. Two-time Academy Award winner Chris Menges was the cinematographer. The film was produced by Michael Fitzgerald, Olga Segura, Andrea Iervolino of Iervolino Entertainment, and Monika Bacardi with executive producers Sir Martin Franklin, Cristina Gallego, Danielle Maloni, Deborah Dobson Bach, and Penelope Glass.

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's AMBI Media Group, announced today a slew of major international territory sales for Waiting for the Barbarians during the Virtual Cannes market. The film has been acquired in Germany (Constantin Film), France (SND), UK (The Movie Partnership), CIS (Paradise), Middle East (Falcon Films), CEE (Vertical, Monolith and Blitz Films), Indonesia (Artist View) and Taiwan (Cai Chang International).