Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler will expand the world of Wakanda in a new TV series for Disney+. The project comes as part of a new five-year deal between Coogler's Proximity Media and Disney TV, which will also allow for Proximity to develop series for Disney's other outlets as well. Additional details on what the series will detail haven't been revealed, but Disney confirmed the news with an official statement from executive chairman Bob Iger.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Iger said. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

In a statement of his own, Coogler adds, "It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella."

He adds, "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Released in 2018, Black Panther was co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole with Coogler also serving as the director. It starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the Marvel superhero crowned as the king of Wakanda following the death of his father. His rule is challenged by the vengeful Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) who hopes to change Wakanda by starting a global revolution. In addition to earning great acclaim from critics, Black Panther was a tremendous success at the box office, scoring over $1.3 billion in global ticket sales.

Coogler is also writing the screenplay for Black Panther 2, which is moving forward at Marvel Studios despite Boseman's passing. It is presumed that another character will adopt the Black Panther mantle in honor of T'Challa, but plot details remain under lock and key at Disney. What's known is that some returning stars from the first Black Panther will be featured, such as Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke. Michael B. Jordan has also said that he'd be up for returning for the sequel if his character is needed. Marvel has confirmed that T'Challa won't be recast and Boseman won't be digitally inserted into the sequel.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. As for the new Wakanda-based Disney+ series, there's no word yet on when filming might begin or when fans can expect the show to arrive on the streamer. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.