Mel Gibson has been experiencing a bit of a turnaround in his career the past couple of years. He was shunned by Hollywood after several disturbing incidents came to light. Now, he's back on track and continuing the Gibson renascence with a lead role in a new thriller called Waldo.

Mel Gibson will be starring alongside Sons of Anarchy fan-favorite Charlie Hunnam in the movie, which is set to be directed by Tim Kirby. The casting was announced by IMR International, who also revealed that Eiza González has signed on for the project. IMR has noted that they will be handling all foreign sales, launching the movie at the American Film Market.

Academy Award winner Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Eiza González (Baby Driver, upcoming Welcome to Marwen) are attached to star in Tim Kirkby's (Fleabag, Brockmire, Veep) Waldo, which is based on Howard Gould's novel Last Looks.

The action-packed thriller follows brilliant ex-detective gone rogue: Charlie Waldo, and follows the razor-sharp, exquisitely paced, compelling thriller written by Howard Gould and published by Dutton. The sequel, Below the Line, is set to be released in Summer 2019. Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steve Shainberg will produce. IMR International is handling foreign sales, which will launch at the American Film Market (AFM) this week. CAA Media Finance is handling the US rights.

Waldo introduces a new and compelling hero in disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo, currently living the life of a minimalist in the woods. His quiet life comes to a startling halt when he is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric television star's wife. Filming is set to commence in Q1 of next year.

Mel Gibson can next be seen in Dragged Across Concrete, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year. Upcoming films include Farhad Safinia's The Professor and the Madman and Boss Level directed by Joe Carnahan. He directed the lauded feature, Hacksaw Ridge starring Andrew Garfield, and is next set to direct WWII drama Destroyer. He is also planning to direct a follow-up sequel to his blockbuster smash hit The Passion of the Christ.

For seven seasons, Charlie Hunnam starred as 'Jax Teller' in FX's Sons of Anarchy, the highest rated drama in the network's history. Since wrapping Sons, Hunnam starred in Guy Ritchie's Knights of the Round Table: King Arthur; James Gray's Lost City of Z; and Papillon for Michael Noer. He will next be seen in JC Chandor's Triple Frontier, Justin Kurzel's The True History of the Kelly Gang and Max Winkler's Jungleland.

Eiza González is best known for her role alongside Ansel Elgort in Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, and can next be seen in Robert Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen, alongside Steve Carell, Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, and Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel. Gibson is represented by CAA; Hunnam is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; and González is represented by CAA and Management 360.

IMR's slate also includes: Justin Kurzel's Ruin, starring Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts; What is Life Worth starring Michael Keaton; Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network starring Penélope Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Gael García Bernal and Edgar Ramírez; and John Michael McDonough's The Forgiven.