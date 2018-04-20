Could we still see The Walking Dead movie grace the big screen at some point? While nobody is announcing any plans for one just yet, the possibility still exists. Scott M. Gimple, former showrunner of the hit AMC series who is now overseeing the entire Walking Dead universe for the network, has said in the past that he's sure it will happen one day. While we still don't know when that day might be, Gimple isn't ruling it out.

The Walking Dead season 8 finale recently concluded the All Out War story arc on that series, while Fear The Walking Dead just debuted to record ratings. Even though the flagship series has seen ratings decline in recent years, there still seems to be a lot of gas left in the tank and AMC wants to milk it for all it's worth. In a recent interview following the season 8 finale, Scott M. Gimple opened up a bit about plans for the future of the series. Here's what he had to say.

"Right now, I'm working on Fear. I'm working on Walking Dead. I'm working on that new stuff, and there are all sorts of interesting possibilities that I dare not even address specifically. But the most important thing is that when we're moving forward, whatever we do is different. That we see the world of The Walking Dead in a new way. We're trying to achieve a variety, and to show every pocket that we can. There are all sorts of cool things ahead."

While making a Walking Dead movie about the characters we already know on the shows might not make too much sense, in the spirit of exploring "every pocket" of the universe, it could totally make sense. Why not make a Walking Dead movie that tells a completely different story in that universe? It's a big world, afterall. Something like that could provide the opportunity to do something they could never do on the show. When pressed specifically about a Walking Dead movie, Scott M. Gimple had this to say.

"Hmm, I mean, that kind of variety, that's what we're talking about. All the differences of the ways we tell the story, yeah, what we can feature and all that. There's a whole universe of possibilities."

That's a pretty dance-around answer, but it's clear that he doesn't want to say anything definitively one way or the other. For now, the network is focusing on gearing up for The Walking Dead season 9, which will almost serve as a soft reboot of the series. Maybe that will help with the ratings. And who knows? Maybe in a few years we'll be getting ready to watch a Walking Dead movie on the big screen. It doesn't sound like it's being worked on right now, but it seems to be in the deck of cards that Gimple and those in control of the property are shuffling through their fingers. This news comes to us courtesy of Vulture.