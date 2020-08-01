David Morrissey isn't the only Walking Dead villain hoping to have his character's role expanded upon in feature films, as Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also up for doing solo movies about Negan. In the third and fourth seasons of the long-running zombie drama, Morrissey appeared as the nefarious villain known as the Governor, the man responsible for destroying the prison halfway through season four. This week, Morrissey expressed interest in reprising the role in a series of prequel movies using The Rise of the Governor novels by Jay Bonansinga as inspiration.

While Negan is still around on the television adaptation of The Walking Dead, Morgan also admits he would be on board for doing some Negan movies. As with Morrissey and The Rise of the Governor, Morgan would even have some source material to draw from for these projects, and that includes the new one-off Negan Lives graphic novel released by Robert Kirkman just last month. Similarly, Negan was previously given the one-off comic Here's Negan! in 2017, with the book divulging the dastardly character's backstory. If you ask Morgan, both of these stories would make for great movies.

"I'm very lucky to play him, because he's become so well-rounded, and this kind of redemption arc that he's been on has been very interesting to play," Morgan said in a video interview on The Walking Dead YouTube account. "And I think the Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on. It's a great little story, it's just a little slice of a day in the life of [Negan]. It's great, and I would love to. I always wanted to film that, and then the prequel to Negan, there's a comic book for that as well. I'd love to do that."

Certainly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears enthusiastic about the idea, but it's still worth noting that there are currently no plans at AMC to develop any Negan movies. As of now, the plan for bringing The Walking Dead to the big screen is still in the works, with the move to movies envisioned by producers as a movie trilogy starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. With movie and television productions getting delayed nearly all year long, there hasn't been many progress updates on these Walking Dead movies, but if they find success at the box office when they finally arrive, the odds would be greater to see other projects like a Negan Lives spinoff.

Even if Negan doesn't get his own movies, fans of The Walking Dead will still be able to catch him on the show. Negan has grown to become one of the most popular characters since his controversial entrance into the series, which saw him murdering two beloved characters in a particularly brutal fashion.

As many other fan favorites have since departed the show since Negan stepped in, Morgan's role on the show has become more important than ever, though as with anyone else, the character is always up to potentially die at any time. In other words, enjoy Negan while you can! You can watch the video interview featuring Morgan below, courtesy of The Walking Dead on YouTube.