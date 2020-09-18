Andrew Lincoln has provided an update on The Rick Grimes movie. The whole franchise is going through some major changes at the moment and a lot of people are turning to Lincoln for answers. The hit AMC show just announced that it will be coming to an end when season 11 wraps up. From there, the spin-off shows, along with the Rick Grimes movies will happen.

In a new interview, Andrew Lincoln was asked about the status of the Rick Grimes movie. As it turns out, The Walking Dead actor was asked about it just the other day by a sly fan who recognized the actor while he was on a surfing trip with his son in England. Andrew Lincoln shared the story to provide the interviewer with an update on the project. He had this to say.

"I saw this guy, and he looked up, and I knew [he recognized me]. I didn't have a hat on, I was just in a wetsuit, and I was with my son. And this dude ... he clocked me. I was like, 'Ah, here we go.' It was the coolest thing - he walks up, he saw I was with my son, and he walked past me. I thought, 'Oh, maybe he doesn't know.' All I heard was, 'Come back, Rick.' It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, 'We're working on it.' So that's my answer to you, we're working on it."

While it's not the biggest update, it will be good news for The Walking Dead fans, nonetheless. Scott M. Gimple recently gave an update on what fans can expect when the Rick Grimes movie comes out. "Rick has a history and the history will be present within him and it'll be a big part of who he is, but it's likely going to be a very different Rick that we see as well. New audiences will be like, 'Oh, that's the guy. " Gimple continued, "I want to discover that past history.' We who know it so well, it's like, 'Oh crap, that's the thing that's weighing on him from the past.' You gotta invite both those people, which we try to do with the shows."

The Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert also talked about how the Rick Grimes movie is coming along during the public health crisis. "We're coming along in a big way. We're just in this particular space where we have [to wait]. We can't shoot right now, so that's just the big thing holding us back." When taking that information into account, it seems that they are all ready to go, they just have to wait for things to improve a little more.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale will finally air on October 4th. However, the 10th season is getting an extension, though it is unclear when it will be able to go into production. The same can be said for the upcoming season 11 too. For now, it seems we'll just have to be patient. In the meantime, you can read the rest of the interview with Andrew Lincoln over at Collider.