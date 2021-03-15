Walking Tall is getting rebooted at USA Network from Battlestar Galactica executive producer David Eick. Deadline reports that Eick has sold a small-screen reboot of the 1973 action movie Walking Tall with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair attached to star. This marks the second Walking Tall remake to feature a pro wrestler in the lead role, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson previously starred in a Walking Tall remake in 2004.

Charlotte Flair, the daughter of pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, is one of the WWE's biggest stars of today. She is the most decorated female performer in company history as a 12-time women's champion in WWE. Heading into the event as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte also headlined WrestleMania in 2019 alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Her acting career is limited, but the wrestler previously appeared in Psych: The Movie in 2017.

With Flair starring, the Walking Tall series has received a script sale from USA Network and is being set up as a two-hour TV movie. The plan is to leave the door open to develop future installments or even an ongoing series if the remake is a hit with USA viewers. For her part, Flair will play a "Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation and murder, and is forced to go full vigilante to protect her home town from falling victim to modern corruption."

The original Walking Tall, which was directed by Phil Karlson, is based on the life of Sheriff Buford Pusser. In that movie, Joe Don Baker starred as Buford, a professional wrestler-turned-lawman who does whatever it takes to get the job done. Released in 1973, the movie inspired two sequels that followed in 1975 and 1977 with Bo Svenson taking over the lead role. A TV remake in 1978 with Brian Dennehy as Buford Pusser was also aired on CBS.

In 2004, Dwayne Johnson starred in a remake of Walking Tall that was released in theaters. Though inspired by the original, the movie featured many notable changes, such as changing the lead character's name to Chris Vaughn and moving the setting to Washington. While the movie fell short of expectations, it managed to spawn two more sequels of its own with Hercules star Kevin Sorbo in the lead. Both movies were released straight to DVD in 2007.

Meanwhile, Eick also closed a deal with NBCUniversal to develop a Romancing the Stone-esque sci-fi series for the streaming service Peacock. Called The Zone of Silence, the series follows a husband/wife UFO-hunting team, suffering from a strained marriage, who investigate the real-life "Bermuda Triangle of Mexico," known for its bizarre phenomena and rumors of a hidden alien culture preparing for attack. The couple hopes to save the world in addition to their marriage.

There's no word yet on when Walking Tall or The Zone of Silence will begin production. While waiting for the new Walking Tall, you can catch Charlotte Flair on WWE Network which officially moves over to Peacock this month. This news was first reported by Deadline.