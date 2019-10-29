Nicolas Cage has lined up his next movie, and it sounds like it's truly going to be something else. The Oscar-winner is set to star in a genre flick titled Wally's Wonderland. While the title makes it sound as though this could perhaps be a kid-friendly affair, it looks to be anything but, as Cage is said to be taking on animatronic monsters in a closed down amusement park.

According to a new report, Kevin Lewis (The Drop, The Third Nail) has signed on to direct Wally's Wonderland, with Nicolas Cage on board to star in the lead role. The movie will center on a janitor, played by Cage, who ends up spending the night in a twisted amusement park where the animatronic characters begin coming to life. As such, Cage must fight off these various monsters, one at a time, to make his way out of the park with his life. G.O. Parsons penned the screenplay. Lewis had this to say about it in a statement.

"For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work and that actor is Nic Cage. I'm thrilled to be working with him and can't wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space."

That is one heck of a description. For the last chunk of years, Nicolas Cage, who won an Oscar for his work in Leaving Las Vegas, has been largely working in smaller, often direct-to-video movies. However, over the last year or so, the tide has been shifting a bit. Last year brought us Mandy, which proved to be one of his best-reviewed movies in ages, and featured a fully-unhinged Cage. We've also got Color Out of Space coming down the pipeline, as well as Primal, which will see the actor squaring off against a jungle cat AND an assassin on a boat.

Based on what we're hearing about Wally's Wonderland, this delightful era of playing to Nicolas Cage's craziest strengths as an actor is going to continue. It's worth mentioning that this sounds quite similar to the plot of the Five Nights at Freddy's video games, which Blumhouse Productions is looking to turn into a movie. The recent R-rated Banana Splits movie also hinged on a similar premise. Apparently, it's a good time to be a murderous animatronic creature in an otherwise child-friendly place.

Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Almost Never Films & Screen Media Ventures all partnered for the project. Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis and Danny Roth are on board to produce. There is no word yet on how soon production will begin, nor has a release date been set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.