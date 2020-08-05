Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into dive-in theaters this summer. The retailer previously announced a partnership with Tribeca to capitalize on the popularity of drive-ins that has emerged in recent months. Now, full details for the screenings have been revealed. Not only will movies like Black Panther, Ghostbusters and E.T. be showing all across the country, but the screenings will be free.

The Walmart Drive-in will transform Walmart parking lots into outdoor cinemas starting on August 14. The series will run through October 21 with a total of 320 showings of hit movies. The event aims to offer families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch a selection of popular movies that have been curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Those who wish to attend will be able to visit the event's website to view a full schedule, list of locations and grab tickets. Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, had this to say about it.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve."

Tribeca's selections include sports movies Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid and Space Jam, as well as blockbusters Black Panther, Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To the Movies and Wonder Woman. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters and Men in Black: International and nostalgic favorites such as Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz will also be screened. Additionally, Dolphin TaleSelena will be part of the series, as will animated features like Cars, The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar.

Ahead of each movie, short films such as Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, Crow: The Legend, Fire in Cardboard City, Invasion!, Looney Tunes' Boo! Appetweet and Marooned will be screened. During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will be on hand. Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for each event. Barrymore will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Other virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz are set to occur.

Movie theaters have mostly been closed in the U.S. since mid-March. While the box office is coming to life, slowly, in other countries, the big screen experience has been extremely hampered in 2020. Drive-ins were all but extinct and were, at best, a niche market before the shutdown. Now, they are the main thing keeping the theatrical business alive for the time being. So much so that Walmart, one of the biggest retailers in the world, is getting in on it. That says an awful lot. For those who wish to grab tickets, which go live today at 5 p.m. ET, or to check out the full schedule and list of locations, head on over to TheWalMartDriveIn.com.