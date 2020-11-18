Walmart is offering a 100% free Thanksgiving dinner package. There are some stipulations, but the retail chain is trying to make putting food on the table during this unorthodox holiday season as easy as possible. 2020 has been a disaster, but there have been some bright spots over the past few months of turmoil. The economy has been torn apart by the global public health crisis, which is just now entering a second wave as families would normally prepare to be together.

In an effort to make 2020 a bit better and easier on the wallet, Walmart has taken action, along with several popular Thanksgiving brands. The meal consists of a Butterball Turkey Breast Roast, Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet, Great Value stuffing mix, Great Value frozen green beans, Great Value cranberry sauce, Idahoan instant mashed potatoes, French's crispy onions, and a 2-liter Coke. In order to receive the deal, only the aforementioned products can be purchased. "Giving back to those in need matters to us at Campbell, and we are proud to partner with Ibotta and Walmart to ease the burden for families this holiday season," says Diana Haussling, Campbell Soup Company, VP, eCommerce & Omni Shopper Marketing.

Walmart customers can either shop online or visit the store to make their Thanksgiving purchases. From there, customers will have to download the Ibotta app or visit the Ibotta website and scan the Walmart receipt or link their Walmart Grocery accounts with Ibotta to earn the 100% cashback for the purchase. Ibotta provides all types of cashback opportunities who buy groceries at a number of different retailers. Obviously, this deal will only be available while supplies last, so if you'd like to get a free Turkey dinner on Ibotta and Walmart's dime, don't sleep on the deal.

Food banks all over the United States are starting to gear up for next week's Thanksgiving holiday. The Food Bank for New York City handed out 500 turkeys and canned goods to Harlem residents earlier this week. Other food banks across the United States are doing similar giveaways to make sure that families in need get some sort of normalcy this year. "While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season," said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

As for how many people will take part in the free Holiday meal, that is unclear. "Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most," said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing. Regardless, there are more than likely a lot of people who will participate in order to feed their families for free. The Thanksgiving meal news was first announced by the official Ibotta website. You can head over there for more details about how to redeem your cashback guarantee.