On the same day that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit Thor: Ragnarok is expected to cross the $800 million worldwide milestone, that tally will help its parent company Disney cross the $5 billion box office threshold. The studio surpasses this global box office milestone for the third year in a row, becoming the first and only studio to have reached this record three times. The global total from Jan. 1-Nov. 29, 2017, is $5,003.1M, including $1,763.3M domestically and $3,239.8M internationally.

With its $800 million worldwide gross, Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, is one of the top contributing titles to Disney's global box office haul. Of the 17 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is the seventh to reach this milestone and the third to do so this year. This marks the first time the MCU released three movies in one year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok, although through its shared-rights deal for the Spider-Man character, Spider-Man: Homecoming was distributed by Sony Pictures.

To date, Disney is responsible for four of the top nine highest grossing films of the year, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which has earned $1.26B ($504.0M domestic, $759.7M international). The fairy tale adaptation is currently the #1 film of the year domestically and globally, #4 internationally, along with #8 film of all time domestically and #10 all-time globally. Its $174.8m domestic debut ranks as the highest debut in 2017. We reported earlier this week that Beauty and the Beast returns to theaters for a one-week limited engagement in New York and Los Angeles starting December 1.

Also among the top nine highest grossing films of the year is Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which has pulled in $863.6M, $389.8M domestic, $473.8M international, which ranks as the #3 film of the year domestically, #6 globally. Its $146.5M domestic debut ranks as the third highest of 2017. Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok is the #6 film of the year domestically, #8 globally, earning $798.4M ($280.6M domestic, $517.8M international through Nov. 29), with a $122.7M domestic debut. Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ranks as the #5 film of the year internationally, #9 globally, earning $794.8M ($172.6M domestic, $622.2M international).

Other major titles include Pixar's Cars 3 ($383.5M global) and Coco ($178.9M global, new release), as well as Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($309.3M of its $1.05B global gross during 2017) and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana ($252.0M of its $643.3M global gross during 2017). The Walt Disney Studios' final release of 2017 is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening day and date in most of the world on Dec. 15, 2017. It seems likely that The Last Jedi will follow in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's footsteps and become the highest-grossing movie of 2017. Box office analysts have predicted a $200 million opening weekend for The Last Jedi when it hits theaters in just a few weeks. It's possible that this movie could help push Disney beyond $6 billion for the year but we'll have to see how big the movie opens at first.