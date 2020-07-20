In a bit of good news for Marvel fans, WandaVision is still on track to debut in 2020. Recently, it was revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed. Originally, the live-action show was set to arrive in August on Disney+. There is no word currently on when it will debut. Reports followed suggesting Scarlet Witch and Vision's new series would be pushed back as well. But that doesn't seem to be the case, at least for the time being.

Recently, it was reported that the Hakweye show has found its directors. That report was updated to confirm that WandaVision is on track to arrive later this year. It had previously been announced that the show would make its Disney+ debut in December. The show wrapped principal photography back in March just ahead of the shutdown. While it's expected that some reshoots will be needed, it seems Disney and Marvel Studios expect to have enough time to get this one in the can before its scheduled release window.

The show will bring back Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, as well as Paul Bettany as Vision. As fans may well recall, Vision was killed by Thanos at the end of Avegners: Infinity War during his quest to collect all of the Infinity Stones. That raises questions about his return in the series. While plot details largely remain under wraps, we know the show will blend classic sitcoms with action and spectacle. This suggests that some trippy, otherworldly shenanigans will be at play. Twins William and Thomas, who are the children of Wanda and Vision in the pages of Marvel Comics, have been teased for the show as well.

During the MCU era, the live-action shows that have been produced have been largely detached from the movies. Even Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is reaching its end, was largely ignored by the movies. But in the case of these new shows being produced for Disney+, they will be heavily connected to the larger MCU. Not only will they bring back the actors from the movies, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is directly involved. The shows will also have comparable budgets to the big screen efforts. Other shows currently in the works include Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Feige previously confirmed that these characters will crossover into the movies.

WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) on board as the head writer. The show also stars Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo) and Kathryn Hahn in a mystery role. The show will connect directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi. The sequel was recently delayed to 2022. Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Scarlet Witch alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.