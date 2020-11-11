Marvel Studios turned to a comedy legend when it came to time to make WandaVision. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to get pretty excited about the upcoming Disney+ series, even though not a whole lot has been revealed about it just yet. We have seen the first trailer, which teases Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in a fever dream set in classic sitcoms that span through the decades. When it comes down to it, there was one particular show that Marvel Studios had in mind when they were developing WandaVision.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently spoke about putting the show together, recalling the official announcement at the D23 Expo last year. At the event, Shakman reached out to Dick Van Dyke to get some advice. The director says, "The Dick Van Dyke Show can be very broad with silly physical-comedy gags, and yet it never feels false, and I wondered how they did that. His answer was really simple: He basically said that if it couldn't happen in real life, it couldn't happen on the show."

Dick Van Dyke's advice was what guided the making of WandaVision, even though we're going to see things that can't happen in real life just yet. However, there is a major sitcom theme to the Disney+ series, and most sitcoms are a relatable form of escape for most viewers, which is currently very important since most people are spending a lot of time indoors. The Dick Van Dyke Show is highly regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time, so 94-year old Dick Van Dyke knows what he is talking about. It's going to be interesting to see how Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman were able to fuse the MCU with the world of classic sitcoms.

While little is known about WandaVision specifics, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently gave away an interesting bit of information. Feige says that the show will directly set up the 2022 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen's witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer. It's not clear how this will work out, but Marvel Comics fans have a ton of theories floating around as to how that would work when the show debuts later this year.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer also gave a tease of what fans can expect. "The show is a love letter to the golden age of television," she explains. "We're paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we're also trying to blaze new territory." With new interviews in the books, it seems that Disney+ and Marvel Studios are preparing to launch their first TV series together. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have noted how much fun they had working on the series, especially since Bettany thought he was done with the MCU after Infinity War. Now the fans are waiting to see what was so fun about making the series. The interview with Matt Shakman was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.