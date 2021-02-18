WandaVision star Teyonah Parris can't wait for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to see who the aerospace engineer is. Episode 5, On a Very Special Episode..., featured Parris' Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) trying to figure out the "Westview Anomaly," when Rambeau brings up the aforementioned aerospace engineer. The team is working through equations when Rambeau brings out her phone to text this mysterious person, which has had MCU fans speculating that it is Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic from the Fantastic Four.

In a new interview, Teyonah Parris was asked about the aerospace engineer's true identity. While she obviously could not reveal who it was, she did give WandaVision viewers a nice tease. "When I, well... I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn who the aerospace engineer is," Parris said. In a separate interview with Variety, the actress was asked specifically about Reed Richards, to which she replied, "You should expect to keep watching and find out what happened."

As for who the aerospace engineer could be, Reed Richards is seemingly at the top of the list from fans doing their research. It makes sense, since Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously announced that the Fantastic Four MCU debut is now in development. However, some fans are just not convinced that it's actually Richards. Another top pick for fans is Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel, who Monica Rambeau dated in the comics. The only problem with that theory is the fact that Brashear is not an aerospace engineer in the comics. Instead, he is a physicist and specializes in the Negative Zone, which could be easily retconned by WandaVision.

Other fan theories for the aerospace engineer in WandaVision include Talos's daughter, Leo Fitz, and Riri Williams. For now, MCU fans are just going to have to wait and see who the character ends up being. "Everything about this show excites me," Teyonah Parris says. "There are so many little surprises, things you don't expect. So in keeping with the theme the show has already set up, I'm always excited." With that in mind, Parris may be throwing fans off of the Reed Richards scent and on to a new theory.

As of this writing, there are only three episodes of WandaVision left. All of the previous episodes have piled on to the slow burn mystery, but things appear to be ramping up for some big action, which Vision actor Paul Bettany has previously teased. In addition, the actor also commented on how accurate some MCU fan theories have been over the past several weeks, so it seems that some people are on the same track. Hopefully we'll get some answers tomorrow when episode 7 drops, though we're almost at the finish line, so the answers are coming. The interview with Teyonah Parris was originally conducted by Comic Book.