Who would have thought the most iconic moment in an MCU project would be a song montage? Yet, that is exactly what happened in episode seven of WandaVision, which ended with the song "Agatha All Along", a sitcom jingle that revealed the chilling truth about Wanda's quirky neighbor Agnes.

During the episode's unexpected climax, Agnes reveals to Wanda that she is actually a witch named Agatha Harkness. Agnes then shows Wanda (and the audience) a musical montage of shots from previous episodes which reveal Agnes has been behind all the strange happenings in Wanda's perfect reality in Westview. In an interview with Collider, WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall revealed that those moments were shot while in production on each respective episode instead of being shot together afterward.

"For the most part, yes. Because you know, [Agatha is] in that period costume, there's a transition where she goes from one costume to another, which obviously was a little different, that was shot slightly out of sequence. But generally, we got those shots when we were on those sets, because the sets were dressed period-specific and we didn't want to have to go back and redress a house or redress the street for that period."

The nature of WandaVision is such that a lot of the context depends on the setting for each scene, as Wanda uses his magical powers to jump between decades in sitcoms. Each shot from "Agatha All Along" can easily be identified as belonging to a particular previous episode based on the costumes and background decor. According to Hall, the scene needed for the montage was frequently shot in a different manner from the rest of the episode.

"We'd try to shift out of our sitcom world at the end of that work, and we'd be like, okay, right now, we're going to do all our "Agatha All Along" moment. I mean, they're very specific shots, they're all single shots, so they often required a type of camera platform or type of crane or some sort of camera move that might not be used in the rest of the episode. It would require a little bit of a kind of shift and methodology for us. But yeah, we largely did them in sequence."

Now that Agatha Harkness has made her triumphant debut, fans are curious to see whether she is really going to turn out to be the main villain of the series, as she herself claims to be, or if Agatha is setting up the arrival of an even greater evil, from Magneto to Mephisto or even Cthon.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features a lead cast consisting of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. This news originated at Collider.