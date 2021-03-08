Warning. There are SPOILERS ahead. After a breathless few weeks, WandaVision has finally ended in a hail of tears and chaos magic. Apart from adding new depth to existing MCU characters, the show also introduced a new villain who has become an instant fan-favorite, Kathryn Hahn in the role of the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. While Agatha has been subdued for now, she is still alive. In a new interview, Hahn admitted she would love to return as the character in a future MCU project.

"I have no idea. [Marvel Studios] keep [their plans] really tight... Oh me too. I want to [have another opportunity to play Agatha.] Now that I have a taste of it, I'm like 'Ahh.' I really, really love it."

Hahn's entry into the MCU was relatively low-key, playing the exaggerated role of a nosey neighbor Agnes who is living in the same town as Wanda Maximoff and her boyfriend Vision. As the show progressed, it was gradually revealed that Agnes was actually Agatha, a witch who had come to Wanda's town to investigate the source of the powerful magic that enveloped the whole place.

By the time WandaVision ended, Agatha Harkness had helped show Wanda the true extent of her reality-bending powers. In return, Wanda succeeded in defeating Agatha and making her forget her powers so she reverted back to her quirky neighbor "Agnes" persona. According to Kathryn Hahn, while Agatha has been technically defeated, she might actually welcome living an ordinary life for the time being.

"I actually don't think, ultimately, that she minds it. She needed to rest for a hot second. She's been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship - loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she's actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte."

While the threat of Agatha is temporarily averted, there are a lot of ways the MCU can use her moving forward based on the comics. In the comics, Agatha acts as a mentor to Scarlet Witch and teaches her how to tame her powers. Even more importantly, Agatha at one point acts as the nanny for the son of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards and Invisible Woman aka Susan Storm, a child so staggeringly powerful even the fearsome Galactus acknowledges his superior might.

The fact that Agatha was introduced into the MCU around the same time as rumors of the entry of the Fantastic Four into the franchise are gaining strength might not be a coincidence. For now, fans of Hanh's take on Agatha can enjoy watching WandaVision on Disney+ once again.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. This news originates at The New York Times.