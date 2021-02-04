Katherine Hahn recently had to evade some questions about her Agnes character on WandaVision. There are a lot of mysteries in the Disney+ series, but one of the larger ones is exactly who Agnes really is. We've gotten some information about other Westview residents, but Agnes' information is still conspicuously missing, which is leading to all kinds of theories, some of which started well before the show even debuted. It seems that Hahn has been introduced to the Marvel Studios tactic of keeping their secrets tightly under wraps because she isn't saying anything.

The main WandaVision theory going around is that Katherine Hahn's Agnes character is actually Agatha Harkness, who is one of the main mystical figures in the Marvel Universe. She has deep connections to Scarlet Witch, so fans have assumed that Agnes is indeed the Harkness. In a new interview, Jimmy Kimmel asks Hahn point blank about Agnes' true identity while holding up a side-by-side image of the actress and Harkness. Hahn looked at the image and then directly went into sipping her beverage, avoiding the question.

When pressed further about Agnes, Katherine Hahn talked about the "nosey neighbor" aspect, which has been present in the WandaVision promotional material. In the comics, Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff become friends as they take on the Salem Seven in a small U.S. town. Wanda later learns to create her sons, thanks to the powers that Harkness has taught her. However, she later learns that her children were created with pieces of Mephisto, aka the Devil. Harkness worked to wipe Wanda's memory of the whole ordeal instead of fighting Mephisto for the souls of the children, which resulted in Wanda killing her when she learned the truth.

It has also been heavily rumored that Mephisto will have a role in WandaVision, though it has not been officially confirmed. Some fans believe that the villain can be seen hiding in the wallpaper of the latest poster for the series, while also alluding to other hints, like the energy surrounding Westview, which was present during the Big Bang, which created the universe. There's not a whole lot of people who believe that Wanda Maximoff has those kinds of powers, though she is obviously incredibly powerful on her own.

Katherine Hahn's Agnes also mentions that the "Devil is in the details," which is a quote that a lot of WandaVision viewers keep returning to. As it stands, we're still in the dark, though some clues are slowly coming to the surface, thanks to last week's episode 4. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking forward to gathering some more clues this week and attempting to see how all of this will end up connecting to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You can check out the interview with Katherine Hahn above, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel. The WandaVision parts of the interview show up at the 2:48 mark.