Now that WandaVision has ended, fans are left mulling over the questions the series has not answered yet. Many of the questions center around the breakout character of the show, Kathryn Hanh in the role of nosy neighbor Agnes, later revealed to be a powerful witch named Agatha Harkness. In an interview with Q&A, WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer shed light on Agatha's true nature as a "succubus", and what drew her to Wanda.

"She sensed [Wanda's magic] and came to investigate; she was not in Westview. She felt what she terms the 'afterglow of so many spells cast at once,' and she's like... a succubus. She travels looking for powerful beings to take from. So yeah we had done a lot of ideating on like where's she's been, what she's been up to, what her journey has been, and all that. And that didn't make it into the show because that was the right move, but it was helpful for us to sort of have a bit of a biography for her. But yeah she sniffed it out and showed up and had to figure out what was going on."

In the comics, Agatha Harkness is less of a villain and more of a teacher to Wanda, showing her how to harness her staggering, reality-warping powers, and even acting as a mentor to Franklin Richards, a mutant so powerful he makes Galactus nervous. There have been some hints that the Agatha who shows up in WandaVision will also someday become more of a teacher than a villain, thanks to the immense likeability with which Hahn imbues the character even when she is singing about having killed a dog. In a previous interview with NYT, Schaeffer had explained how Hahn's casting as Agatha had come to pass.

"We had Agatha because she's so tied to Wanda's stories in the comics. At first she functioned as a magic expert, and as we got into it, we wanted to have a more antagonistic force. We were writing her and she just leapt off the page. She had this arch, comedic thing and these sick burns. We were trying to figure out who to cast, and Kathryn had come in [to Marvel] for a general meeting and we heard she was in the building. It was like, Oh my God. Everyone got really still. Any writer on the planet, in television, in film, is in love with Kathryn Hahn and wishes for Kathryn Hahn. You sit down for your writer prayers at night and say, bring me a Kathryn Hahn. The next day or the day after, she came in and we pitched her the whole show."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. The big reveal about Agatha being a succubu comes from spotify.com. The quotes about casting Hahn as Agatha come from The New York Times.