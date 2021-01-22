The third episode of WandaVision, "Now in Color," has released and at first glance, it appears to continue its mind-boggling streak but with a pretty straight forward storyline that focuses on Wanda and her accelerated pregnancy as well as the growing weirdness in Westview (which are topics for entirely different articles). Those looking for Easter Eggs might be disappointed, but if you look closer, you will find a possible reference to a crazy conspiracy theory from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

If you have been following WandaVision from the first episode, you will know that it's "commercials" hide a deeper meaning then just being metaphors referring to Wanda's backstory. We have already explained how the commercials in the first two episodes set up the return of an old MCU villain, HYDRA. While the commercial in Episode 3 once again name drops the HYDRA and stresses about forgetting one's reality, it also reminds ardent Marvel fans (who have devoured its every series and film) of a particularly hilarious conspiracy theory about the villainous organization that cropped up in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What is the commercial about?

Halfway in the show, just as Wanda's contractions begin, an infomercial rolls in starring the same actress (Victoria Blade) who acted in the previous commercials, but this time she appears as a tired and flustered housewife who is just done with the stress of managing the house and looking after the kids. She is then transported to a luxurious spa and is seen lounging in a bath tub with Hydra Soak Bath Powder that promises to make "your problems float away."

The voiceover proclaims that it is for "when you want to get away but you don't want to go anywhere." The commercial ends with urging the viewer to "Find the Goddess within." To put it simply, the theory that HYDRA has Wanda under its control is becoming more and more plausible as the commercial once again hints that the Avenger is locked in her own make-shift reality with someone augmenting this delusion.

But what held our attention was the blue soap itself which could be a clever reference to {Agents of SHIELD) Season 4, Episode 17, "Identity and Change", where Agent Phil Coulson angrily drones on and on about his "ingenious" theory that makes Daisy Johnson's expression go all "Wow, he is losing his marbles"- HYDRA's blue mind-controlling soap.

Agents of SHIELD and the HYDRA "soap"

In AoS Season 4, the last seven episodes fell under the section "Agents of Hydra," where Coulson, Daisy, and the rest of the heroes were plugged into a virtual reality, called Framework, where HYDRA reigns. Opposite to their identities in the real world, here the heroes lead alternate lives like Coulson was a meek teacher and Daisy was a HYDRA operative. In 17th episode, Daisy convinced Coulson that they are both stuck in the Framework while in reality, their bodies are being held captive. Coulson agreed and also pointed out valid facts like how events in this fake world didn't match up or make much sense before he jumped to postulate a weird conspiracy theory of his to explain how HYDRA is controlling everyone.

"I would've figured it out a long time ago if it wasn't for the mind control soap...The blue soap everyone uses? HYDRA loads it up with chemicals. It seeps into our bloodstream. Implants false memories into our brains. They want us to believe this is a magical place. But don't worry, I'm clear. I make my own soap now."

While this indeed was Coulson mixing up the project TAHITI with Framework, the appearance of the blue HYDRA soap in WandaVision does appear to be an obvious shout-out to the ABC show. Even though Kevin Feige has literally declared that the previous Marvel shows aren't part of the MCU and perhaps this HYDRA soap is just an accidental throwback, it does make up for the perfect reference. Just like Wanda is presumably stuck in a HYDRA created reality while the vile organization holds her body captive, the particular Agents of SHIELD episode it hollers at had a somewhat similar storyline with characters forgetting their past and living in the made-up world.

What do you think? Was this a coincidence or a clever AoS Easter egg? You can catch WandaVision's latest episode which is currently streaming on the official Disney+ app.