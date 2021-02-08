WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer promises that the Disney+ series will answer Marvel Cinematic Universe fan questions. However, when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Elizabeth Olsen also stars in, Schaeffer is keeping her mouth shut. In a new interview, Schaeffer was asked how the show will lead up to the Doctor Strange sequel and said she could declare "next to nothing" about that aspect of the deal.

Regardless of the lack of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness info, Jac Schaeffer did assure MCU fans that WandaVision will provide answers. After a slow burn, the series has really started to pick up and resemble more of what fans have come to expect from Marvel. With that being said, the deeper the show goes, the more questions just keep popping up. Schaeffer had this to say about the upcoming final 4 episodes.

"We will answer all the things that need to be answered. Truthfully, [Jimmy Woo] is the writers. That was us writing on the whiteboard in the writers' room, being like, 'How do we make sure that this mystery checks out, that the logic checks out, that all of this is working?' I'm so pleased that that whiteboard is getting the shine it's getting because there were so many details that didn't make it into the show that were like the various pieces of our larger world-building. But yeah, there will be answers."

Obviously, Jac Schaeffer could not reveal any specifics in regard to her assurance of answers. "But I can tell you that both Wanda and Vision's journey, and the other characters, get more complex as we move forward," Schaeffer said. "And there are more surprises and more conflict to see." WandaVision started by taking fans through a history of classic sitcoms and staying true to the premise. Now, Wanda's reality is collapsing around her, to the point where she is even unsure about what is happening.

Vision actor Paul Bettany recently teased that things are about to heat up on WandaVision. His character just discovered that something is not right with Westview and its inhabitants. As to what that is exactly, nobody is sure. But there are going to be battles, with Bettany guessing that episodes 7 and 8 will truly start to reveal what has been happening the entire time. "You need some big battles and you're gonna get 'em," teases Bettany.

WandaVision streams new episodes each Friday, exclusively on Disney+. While some MCU fans were, and probably still are, not happy with the weekly release schedule, it has created a decent amount of time for hardcore fans to float their theories and share them with the world. When it comes to WandaVision, there are a lot of theories going around, which means it's going to be very interesting when the official mystery is finally solved on the show. Until then, you can check out the interview with Jac Schaeffer above, thanks to the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel.