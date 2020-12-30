Is WandaVision going to feature a huge Avengers: Endgame cameo? It has already been confirmed that the long-awaited Disney+ series will directly tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it looks like it might be even more direct than originally thought. For now, not a lot is known about the series, except for the fact that it features Scarlet Witch and Vision in a bizarre alternate reality framed by classic real-life sitcoms from over the years.

Doctor Strange listed in the cast of WandaVision on Chrome TV! #WandaVision#Marvel#MCUpic.twitter.com/6d5bHbqnJU — Jordan - just wear a mask. it isnt hard. (@jordanwearamask) December 29, 2020

One Twitter user found extra WandaVision casting information on Chrome TV's cast list for the series. According to the listing, Doctor Stephen Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch will make an appearance. As for how this will work out, that is unclear, but is seems reasonable to believe that Doctor Strange will show up towards the end of the first season to set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As usual, Marvel Studios is doing an excellent job of keeping everything under wraps, so Cumberbatch's casting has yet to be announced.

As for why Doctor Strange appears in WandaVision, there has been speculation that he will be the one tasked with getting Wanda Maximoff out of her alternate reality. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said on numerous occasions that the Disney+ shows will connect directly to the big screen projects, so seeing Benedict Cumberbatch on the upcoming series wouldn't be too much of a shock. However, it is possible that the casting information is simply inaccurate. Elizabeth Olsen has a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that could be where the confusion may have come from. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see WandaVision. The Disney+ series is all set to debut on January 15th, where it will reportedly stream every Friday for the next 8 weeks. Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has confirmed that the first season will consist of 8 episodes, but it makes sense when looking at the release model of The Mandalorian, which worked out well for Disney and Lucasfilm. With that being said, Marvel Studios likes to do things on their own terms, so we'll have to wait for confirmation.

In addition to WandaVision, Disney+ also has The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with Loki on the horizon. It is believed that all three shows will debut in 2021, with the latter appearing in March and May, respectively. What If...?, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and I am Groot will all be coming to Disney+ in the near future. This is all in addition to the big screen projects that will be released in the next few years. Jordan's Twitter account was the first to find the Benedict Cumberbatch casting information for WandaVision.