Ever since Wanda single-handedly took on Thanos and almost defeated him, MCU fans had been itching to know what the Avenger is truly capable of and whether she will be assuming the identity of a villain as she did in the comics. But turns out, that's not what triggered the Marvel bosses into making Disney+'s upcoming series, WandaVision, as showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently confessed that it was a particular scene in Avengers: Infinity War which inspired the conception of the series.

In the entirety of the MCU history, the focus has never been on the superheroes getting to live a domestic life. All we saw were snippets from their "other" life- Tony Stark with Pepper, Peter Parker amateur flirting with MJ, Thor falling in love with Jane, etc- before the attention was directed to their heroic exploits. But according to the teasers and recent trailer of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision will get to live the family life, no matter how fabricated or fake it will end up being.

WandaVision is set to be a rather unique entry in the Marvel universe and will be kicking off its Phase 4 which is heavily based on the complicated concept of the multiverse. But the foundation of the series is based on the scene in Infinity War before Thanos' minion landed on Earth to grab the Mind Stone from Vision only for Captain America and team to thwart their attempts. Before all hell broke loose, Wanda and Vision (posing as a human san his android exterior) were trying to live a normal, secret but happy life in Scotland. Schaeffer explained that it was this Avengers: Infinity War scene that brought about the creation of WandaVision

"I really liked the more mundane moments or the small character moments [in the MCU]. In Infinity War, [Wanda and Vision] have this moment in Scotland where they put their life as superheroes on pause, and I think that is very relatable to people. It's the idea of 'let's hide away from the world and just be, and see if this works.' And when I pitched Black Widow, I had a lot of 'what's her real-life like in the real world?' She's a superhero and a crazy assassin, but what's underneath that? That is one of the really delicious and exciting things about WandaVision. We get to see the two of them in several very domestic environments. And we took those moments from the MCU that really shine, and I felt grateful and excited to drop into that space with them for longer."

But that so doesn't mean that we won't be seeing Scarlet Witch in all her glory as Marvel Studios' mastermind Kevin Feige, in a chat with {italic|Empire), had assured that WandaVision is set to prove that she is the most powerful MCU superhero.

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff."

Well, we will soon know whether the series will live up to all the expectations it has raised as we are mere days away from the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ which is fortunately still sticking to its current release date of January 15, 2021. These quotes come to us via SFX Magazine.