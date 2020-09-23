The first trailer for the upcoming MCU show WandaVision dropped recently, and fans are loving its bizarre new take on Marvel Comics movies as a corny sitcom comedy hiding a twisted secret beneath. Filmmaker and comics enthusiast Kevin Smith took to Twitter to geek out over the trailer, which prompted Paul Bettany, who plays the co-lead role of Vision the android superhero, to drop a cryptic hint about the upcoming series.

It gets more and more bonkers. https://t.co/sxc7daqffw — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) September 22, 2020

The trailer for WandaVision starts out looking like it has been ripped from the golden age of sitcoms, showing Vision happily married to fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen. There are wacky characters with catchy slogans, nosy neighbors galore, and a hint of magic in the tradition of shows like Bewitched and I Dream of Jeanie.

But it soon becomes clear that the sunny reality of the newlyweds is only a hollow illusion Wanda has created to cope with the truth: that Vision is dead, killed by her own hand during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. There is also the presence of the shadowy government organization named S.W.O.R.D. keeping an eye on Wanda's altered reality, and the hint of the arrival of a certain witch named Agatha Harkness who knows more than she is letting on.

Despite being one of the most powerful Avengers, capable of single-handedly defeating Thanos, the previous movies have only shown a brief glimpse of Wanda's true powers. In WandaVision, viewers will be introduced for the first time to the superhero's abilities as a reality-warper, capable of altering the world around her, bringing people back from the dead, and pretty much-doing anything she can think of to maintain her perfect illusion.

So it is no wonder that Paul Bettany has promised the upcoming show will be bonkers. While the trailer did not show a prominent villain, there are many supervillains in Marvel Comics even more formidable than Thanos who have interested themselves in stealing Wanda's powers, from Nightmare to Mephistopheles, and you can be sure at least one of them will be a part of WandaVision.

Even more intriguing, the show will lead directly to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will expand the MCU into a multiversal reality full of an infinite number of universes containing infinite versions of the Avengers. All of that will be kickstarted by what takes place in WandaVision, which is why that is the show, more than any other, that MCU fans are most looking forward to binging once it releases.

WandaVision features a cast of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, the nosy neighbor, who is most probably Agatha Harkness in disguise. The limited series will debut on Disney+ as the first of their planned MCU shows, though a release date has not yet been announced.