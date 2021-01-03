Marvel Studios has made it abundantly clear that WandaVision will pay tribute to some of the most beloved TV shows of all time. So, it should come as no surprise that the upcoming Disney+ series will recreate the iconic opening sequence of The Brady Bunch. The series originally aired from 1969 to 1974 and was sent to syndication in 1975, which is where it became a massive hit amongst children and young adults. While it was never a hit with critics, The Brady Bunch is widely recognized as an American cultural icon.

The promotional material for WandaVision has teased the classic sitcom element of the series. In a new interview, star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that the series will include "a big montage," which includes recreating the classic opening credit sequence from The Brady Bunch. Fans of the popular show all know that the opening features a three-by-three square of the cast looking around at each other as the equally iconic theme song plays. It's unclear if WandaVision will be using the song, or if they have their own version written.

In an interview promoting WandaVision, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige noted, "I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything." However, WandaVision is not going to stop with the older classics. "We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style," says Feige. This element of the upcoming Disney+ series will make it unlike anything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are really excited to see how the show unfolds.

Paul Bettany also recently spoke about WandaVision and its premise. "I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany said. "It's beautifully written... and it is f***ing bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like." Bettany would not confirm nor deny that Vision will have a future in the MCU, though he would like to return at some point.

As for whether or not The Brady Bunch opening sequence will serve as the opening of WandaVision, that is unclear at this time. It's also unclear what other characters besides Wanda and Vision that will appear in the other squares, though we luckily don't have to wait too much longer to find out. WandaVision is all set to premiere January 15th, exclusively on Disney+. It is believed that the show will consist of eight episodes and that it will wrap in March. The interview with Elizabeth Olsen was originally conducted by TV Guide Magazine.