With just one more episode left to go, WandaVision set out to wrap up a great many storylines with the show's grand finale. But one mystery had been wrapped up already before it even aired, although it is one that is unlikely to make fans happy. In an interview with Good Morning America, Paul Bettany, who plays the titular role of Vision, admitted that the secret cameo that he had been teasing for weeks now is actually himself, playing a different version of Vision.

"You know when you think something is going to be funny and you say it and then you panic about it? That's what I did. Fans started guessing who [the cameo] might be. They were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. I was thinking, 'God, that's a good idea and they're gonna be so disappointed when they find out it's me.'"

The whole thing started when Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda on the show, were asked if WandaVision contained a secret cameo along the lines of Luke Skywalker's appearance in The Mandalorian. Both Bettany and Olsen confirmed that such a cameo was indeed on the horizon, with Bettany going so far as to praise the mystery actor as someone he had always wanted to work with.

"So many things get leaked, but there's this thing that has been completely under wrap that happens. I work with this actor that I've always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited. I've always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense."

Bettany's words sent the MCU fandom into a tizzy, with several big names being tossed around. Many were hoping that the cameo was going to be by Patrick Stewart as Professor X or Ian McKellan as Magneto from Fox's X-Men franchise. Even when Evan Peters' Quicksilver from the same franchise debuted on WandaVision, fans were hoping there was going to be another secret cameo in the last episode of the show.

We now know that the surprise character is going to be a different version of Vision, known as "White Vision", who has been assembled by SWORD from the android's broken body. The final episode will feature a showdown between White Vision, and the Vision that has so far appeared in the series, who in the last episode was revealed to have been created from scratch by Wanda herself.

Interestingly, Benedict Cumberbatch was rumored to make an appearance in the final episode of WandaVision, since the end of the show will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to feature Olsen's Scarlet Witch teaming up with Doctor Strange to save the multiverse.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. Check out the ull interview with Paul Bettany at Good Morning America.