As expected, when the Emmy nominations were revealed, Marvel's WandaVision blew away expectation by gaining nods in 23 categories, including Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who have now responded to the news. Along with Katharine Hahn, who reacted to her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, the Marvel stars have proved beyond doubt that the MCU's expansion into the long-form format has been an experiment that has well and truly paid off.

In a number of statements published by Variety, the stars of the series have been sharing their excitement and a little disbelief at the popularity of Disney+'s first Marvel show when it has come to the prestigious awards ceremony. Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen explained how she is "really proud" of not only her nomination but more-so of the entire team behind the series earning a total of 23 Emmy Nominations for WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen said, "I'm just really proud of us! It was a crazy show, and I'm sure everyone feels that way at the end of every job. We had a great time together making our show, and for it to even have had the response that it had was enough, and then to be recognized on this level is very surprising and exciting."

Continuing, Olsen went on, "For Marvel to enter television by creating a love song to television just felt perfect. It was so challenging but such a joy, it was really one of the most fun jobs I've ever had because of these sitcoms through the decades. It made me realize, "Oh maybe I should be a sitcom actor, what am I doing with all these dramas?"

Olsen's co-star and fellow Marvel veteran Paul Bettany said he was "deeply honored" by the nomination, although WandaVision is not the only project of Bettany's to be given recognition with the movie Uncle Frank, which he appeared in last year, being nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

"What fantastic news to wake up to this morning! I'm deeply honored to have been nominated for what was a dream role for me, and I'm thrilled for all of my 'WandaVision' family for the love they received from the Academy. And then to see Uncle Frank get recognized as well makes this the happiest of mornings."

Up for Best Supporting Actress is Kathryn Hahn for her role as Agatha Harkness. Hahn spoke in a phone interview from Greece where she is currently filming the sequel to Knives Out and said, "I was able to drive home from work, hear about it and walk into a house with a cocktail and bowl of nuts and watch this beautiful sunset. I'm so out of body right now. This is a night I will never forget."

While there is nothing certain when it comes to awards with such highly competitive categories as the Emmys, there are not many who would bet against WandaVision taking quite a few of the twenty-three it has been nominated for. Whether this includes accolades for its actors, we will just have to wait and find out come September, but for now the level of recognition given to the series will be more than enough for to make Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Disney happy.