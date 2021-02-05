Of all the big revelations WandaVision has dropped in its fourth episode, the best one was seeing Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis debut in the show as an astrophysicist. We don't know about you but we sure as hell squealed in delight on seeing the beloved character after such a long time and that too with an amped-up badass attitude as, aptly phrased by Dennings herself, she is a "boss" now.

We met Darcy for the first time in 2011's Thor, where she was a political science student interning with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). By the time Thor: Dark World rolled in, Jane's influence had made the world of astrophysics rather enticing for Darcy and she was seen pursuing her doctorate degree in the field. In Episode 4 of WandaVision, we see her for the first time since Thor: Dark World but now she is armed with degrees and demands the respect she worked hard to earn, thus showing the massive growth of the character.

"I'm so grateful to the writers for giving her this rich backstory because the last time we saw her, she was Jane Foster's intern, and the joke was that she's a political science major and not a science major. It's really fun to see that [the] influence Jane Foster had on her results in her actually becoming an astrophysicist... She's the same girl, but now she has a bunch of degrees and a bunch of information. She's a boss now," said Kat Dennings.

The best example of her boss attitude is her introduction in the Disney+ series where she emphatically corrected a S.W.O.R.D. officer that it is not "Ms. Lewis" but "Dr. Lewis."

"I like the tone it sets right off the bat. Like, 'Sir, please. I am a doctor, thank you very much,'" Dennings shared. "I can only imagine, [as] someone who didn't go to college, just how much she worked for that title, so she wants to be addressed correctly, as she should."

And Darcy proves that she is indeed an expert in her field when she presents answers the second she enters the camp compared to the many scientists and analysts from SWORD who have been trying to figure out the energy shield encasing Westview for days. She correctly identifies the presence of CMBR (Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation in the energy shield as well as broadcast wavelengths which allows S.W.O.R.D. to know what is happening inside the town. But Darcy Lewis is so not done impressing us as Dennings assures that her character will be doing things that we "have not seen before."

"I will say that you definitely see things from Darcy that have not been seen before," she shared, adding that we can also expect "a lot more" from the chemistry Darcy and another beloved character, FBI Agent Jimmy Woo share. "For me, there's nothing more fun than watching two characters that you don't expect together, put together."

Until now, it has been Darcy and Jimmy's combined efforts that have allowed them to somewhat breach the pseudo-reality in Westview while S.W.O.R.D. continues making futile attempts like sending in drones and also one of its men, an Agent Franklin whose whereabouts are still unknown. Chances are that it is going to be Jimmy and Darcy who crack the solution for breaking the magical barrier that is currently a one-way ticket to getting lost in Wanda's sitcom-land. The news comes to us via TVLine.