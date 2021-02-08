While WandaVision focusses some much-needed spotlight on the characters of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and her android boyfriend Vision, fans are also loving the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who first showed up as Jane Foster's assistant in the Thor franchise. In an interview, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that Darcy's prior experiences that led her to join the show had been a subject of great musings among the writers.

"With Darcy Lewis, it was really important to us that we show that eight years is a long time and she has accomplished a lot and is a different person. So the fans enjoying her moment where she asserted herself as a doctor, it's a teeny tiny moment, but it was important to me and to my partners on this... [The WandaVision writers' room] did a lot of brainstorming about where the heck Darcy's been and what she's been up to [since audiences last saw her in 2013's Thor: The Dark World]."

While Darcy was a political science student in the first Thor movie, eight years had elapsed since that time, and when we meet her in WandaVision, Darcy has graduated with a doctorate in astrophysics and is assisting SWORD in figuring out what is going on in the missing town of Westview. According to Schaeffer, Darcy's doctorate and her experiences dealing with Thor's arrival on Earth have made her an expert in her field.

"There were a lot of ideas that didn't make it into the show, but I feel they helped us in creating this newer version of her. Because it had been eight years, we were like, 'That's time enough for a PhD.' She was integral to everything that Dr. Jane Foster had done, so we liked the idea that she could still have that same sardonic, hilarious voice, but really have become more serious and have a reputation inside of the MCU as being an expert."

While Darcy's sardonic sense of humor is hilarious on its own, her character gels unexpectedly well with the good-natured earnestness of FBI agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision. So much so that fans are now demanding a Darcy-Woo spinoff series where the duo go hunting for superhero-related phenomena through the MCU.

Of course, the main focus of WandaVision continues to be the titular superheroes, even though it is becoming increasingly clear that Wanda might just be the main villain of the series. Even Vision, whose entire journey from robot to human was founded upon his love for Wanda, has started to question her state of mind that led to the creation of the bizarre reality inside Westview.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+.