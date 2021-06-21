Fans of physical media who also happen to like shows such as WandaVision may be out of luck. Disney and Marvel Studios have already released several shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, which is currently airing its first season. But don't expect to see these shows make their way to Blu-ray/DVD any time soon as the studio reportedly has no plans to do any such thing, leaving fans and collectors who want to own their favorites on Blu-ray out in the cold.

According to a new report, Disney has "no plans" to release the live-action MCU shows on Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD. Though it does come with the quote "never say never" caveat. That said, this news largely makes sense. These shows living exclusively on Disney+ gives the streaming service some hugely desirable content that can only be watched if someone subscribes to the service. Releasing the shows physically would seemingly diminish that in some way. Though it's easy to see why certain hardcore fans might want to own a show like WandaVision on disc.

While physical media has increasingly become a niche market, those who value Blu-rays have their reasons. Physical releases aren't reliant on internet and they are available for the user when and where they want them. They are also often accompanied by bonus features. These MCU shows could probably pack an awful lot onto a Blu-ray release, in terms of behind-the-scenes content, commentary tracks, etc. For those who still value buying a show or movie physically, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the other MCU shows in the works, would presumably make great candidates for such a release.

But Disney is focused on the big picture. They reorganized the entire studio to prioritize streaming last year. Disney+ has already amassed more than 100 million subscribers and is now, arguably, Netflix's biggest competitor. The studio likely doesn't care all that much about the money they could make with a Blu-ray release of WandaVision. They care about the value that show adds to Disney+ by being exclusive to the service. From a large, corporate perspective, the juice may simply not be worth the squeeze. Even a handful of years ago it may well have been. But times have changed. And they changed rapidly. To that end, Warner Bros. is rumored to be phasing out Blu-ray/DVD releases altogether.

Meanwhile, upcoming MCU movies like Black Widow and Eternals are still poised to get a full home video release after arriving in theaters. But more focus is being put on these movies eventually coming to Disney+ for subscribers to enjoy. On the TV side, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Moon Knight are all currently in various stages of production. The animated What If..? is scheduled to debut this summer. Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and a Wakanda series are all in development. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information is made available. This news comes to us via TVLine.