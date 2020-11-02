Ever since the bombshell trailer of WandaVision has been released, Marvel fans have been busy speculating (and hoping) that it would land on Disney+ as a Thanksgiving gift. But Disney+ has recently released a "Next On" teaser containing sneak peeks into its whole new batch of television series and movies scheduled to release on the platform throughout the month of November and WandaVision is simply absent from the array of originals and new titles.

"Yes to November!#ItsALLonDisneyPLus continues this month with new episodes of #TheMandalorian, and #TheRightStuffSeries-plus premieres of Originals like #BlackBeautyMovie, #Marvel616, and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse."

What is present is the promise of future The Mandalorian episodes, the Black Beauty remake, the upcoming documentary series Marvel's 616, The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, new episodes of The Right Stuff and a documentary about the upcoming Pixar animated film Soul, amongst other new additions.

While there are many more new Disney+ titles that are coming to the platform this month and did not make it to the teaser, for Marvel's ambitious series WandaVision not making the cut seems like a confirmation that it is slated for a December release. What's more, is that the recent developments regarding the series not only hint at the probability of it not releasing any time in November but also put its potential release even by the end of 2020 in doubt.

In September, Murphy's Multiverse contributor Superhero Theorist posted images of the WandaVision Disney+ landing page and source code while highlighting the line reading,"'releaseDate': 2020-11-27'" in the latter. In his second tweet, he went on to claim that after he reported the details, the date was removed from the source code.

Update on #WandaVision: @disneyplus has updated the look on the details page for the upcoming @MarvelStudios

show; @wandavision, and along with that update, came the reestablishment of the November 27th release date in its source code.@MultiverseMurphpic.twitter.com/e46DwNvm0w — Superhero Theorist (@SuperheroTheor1) September 28, 2020

Even if one lets the removal of the date slide away, there have been reports that shooting for WandaVision is still going on. Deadline recently reported that apart from announced cast-- Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes-- there has been another addition. The Magicians fame Jolene Purdy, who also had a recurring role in Netflix's Orange Is The Ne Black, has been added to the series in a yet-to-be-disclosed role and recently finished filming for her part. It was rumored earlier today that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will return as Quicksilver after news of a Funko Pop! two-pack that includes Pietro Maximoff and Vision leaked.

Recently, a tweet from New Zealand's Armageddon Expo confirmed that WandaVision is yet to wrap up its production. The event, held without fail for the last 25 years, was scheduled for October 23 to 26 and had earlier announced Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the event. But in a tweet, the expo shared that she had to cancel her scheduled appearance due to "last-minute scheduling changes for WandaVision filming."

Unfortunately due to last-minute scheduling changes for WandaVision filming, Elizabeth Olsen won’t be appearing at #AUCKGEDDON this year.



HOWEVER we have lined up another amazing celebrity guest to do a virtual panel, so keep your eyes peeled for an announcement this morning! — ArmageddonExpo (@Armageddonexpo) October 22, 2020

Given the ever-present coronavirus pandemic, the six-episode limited series of WandaVision has faced many production delays and only resumed filming in July 2020. With every other Marvel project earlier scheduled to release this year being postponed to later dates, the announcement that WandaVision has been shifted from its original scheduled release in 2021 to 2020 seemed like a happy ending for MCU fans. But given the latest news reports, it sticking to its promise seems dubious at best. @eternartes on Twitter released some amazing fan art while we await the series which you can see below.