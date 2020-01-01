It's officially a new year at Disney+. And starting this morning, there are a whole lot of new shows on the streaming app. Disney also launched a fun new trailer for everything coming out over the span of the next 12 months. Perhaps most exciting is the news that WandaVision is getting an early 2020 release date instead of its originally announced spring 2021 debut. You can check out the teaser direct from Disney+.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

WandaVision was officially announced over the summer, with news about the exciting new Marvel TV show dropping between San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's big D23 expo. What we see in the above trailer is the same concept art that has been previously shown off at these various conventions. It has a very '60s sitcom vibe, with Vision and Scarlet Witch living an Ozzie and Harriet lifestyle. How is this possible? Especially with the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War? We're not sure yet.

2020 is going to be another big year for Marvel after the blockbuster 2019 they had. This past year saw the release of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, three of the top ten releases these past 12 months. Now, in the months ahead, we can not only look forward to WandaVision, but we'll also be getting a second Disney+ TV series in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was originally supposed to be the only Disney+ Marvel series coming in 2020.

WandaVision will tie directly into the Doctor Strange sequel, which hits theaters in spring 2021, which was supposed to coincide with the show's release date. On the movie side of things, 2020 will see Scarlett Johansson in her first standalone Black Widow adventure, and The Eternals, which features an all-star cast taking to the cosmic side of the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen returns in WandaVision as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, who has never been called by her superhero alias on screen. That will all change with WandaVision, as the words 'Scarlet Witch' will be spoken for the first time. Elizabeth Olsen first played the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron after the character appeared in the mid-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Wanda would go onto appear several more times, with featured roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and a quick shot in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Elizabeth will continue the character on the big screen in Doctor Strange 2.

Also appearing alongside her in WandaVision is Paul Bettany, who will reprise his role as Vision. It is not yet clear how he will be resurrected after he died at the hands of Thanos. Also returning from the MCU is Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from the Thor movies. And Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from the Ant-Man franchise.

WandaVision is also bringing in Teyonah Parris, a grown-up version of the character first introduced in Captain Marvel. WandaVision is currently shooting, though we don't get to see any footage here. This news comes direct from the Disney+ Twitter.