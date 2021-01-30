Gone are the days when MUC fans would be satisfied with standalone projects in the franchise. Every fresh movie is now closely examined for ties to other Marvel movies, and clues that set up future films. Something similar is happening with the Disney+ show WandaVision. According to a new interview with Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the lead role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch on the show, fans can expect a major set up at the end that leads to the events of the upcoming Doctor Strange 2.

"I just signed on [to play Wanda] because I liked the character, because of the comics, and I thought the Age of Ultron story was really powerful and fun, angsty and rebellious, and really an honorable story to tell. Now, it's this completely new thing that it never was at the beginning. The transition from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2, I just feel like it's all so earned."

Little is known about the details of Doctor Strange 2 at this time, other than the fact that Wanda will be playing a supporting role to the Sorcerer Supreme, and the title of the film, Into the Multiverse of Madness, indicates the two magical superheroes will be taking detours into alternate realities.

For now, Wanda is dealing with a very specific alternate reality, one that she possibly created herself. In WandaVision, we find the former Avenger living a life of suburban bliss with her android boyfriend Vision. Unfortunately, all the laugh tracks, wacky neighbors, and sitcom hijinks cannot hide the fact that there is something very wrong with Wanda's new home.

While WandaVision started out very innocently, the latest episodes are making it clear that the house of cards that Wanda built for herself is going to come crashing down at any moment, and that is when the real action will start. The show has allowed Elizabeth Olsen to show sides to Wanda's personality that were only hinted at before, and the actress feels she has a better handle on what makes Wanda tick than ever before.

"[The show] just became something that I absolutely adored and loved, and because of this show, it made me love this character more than I ever had. And it makes me feel like I have such a new ownership of her because of the time I got to spend creating this show."

While fans have complained that WandaVision is moving too slowly so far, Olsen's comments indicate the finale of the show is going to be a memorable one, as reality comes crashing down around Wanda and Vision, and the Sorcerer Supreme steps in to restore the world to its rightful state.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features a lead cast consisting of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. This news comes from Still Watching on Variety.