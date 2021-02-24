WandaVision may have hidden a Weapon X Easter egg in plain sight during a recent episode. If this is indeed the case, it could be yet another clue to the X-Men arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, more specifically, a breadcrumb that ultimately leads to Wolverine. We have to take a few steps to get there but this Easter egg does, indeed, follow a path that gets us there based on the source material.

Warning: spoilers ahead for WandaVision. The Easter egg in question came in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment during episode 6 of the Disney+ series. As explained by the YouTube channel Everything Always, while Darcy (Kat Dennings) was rummaging through S.W.O.R.D.'s files, the name "Ray Johnson" comes across the screen. Ray Johnson is an alias in the pages of Marvel Comics for John Wraith, aka the mutant Kestrel. This teleporting mutant was seen once before on screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as portrayed by Will.i.am. It's a movie many fans would like to forget but the reference to this character could be hugely important.

Kestrel, in the comics, is part of Team X alongside Wolverine, Sabertooth, Silver Fox and others. The team was formed by the Weapon Plus program, with the help of the CIA. Weapon X was one of the programs undertaken by Weapon Plus. It is important to note that Darcy was, specifically, looking at medical files in the S.W.O.R.D. database. It is also important to explain that, in the comics, S.W.O.R.D. stands for Sentient World Observation and Response. In the MCU, the W has been changed to Weapon. As this theory goes, that Weapon could have some ties or relation to Weapon X, the program that is responsible for creating Wolverine.

WandaVision has already played with the idea of mutants, as Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver has appeared in the show in multiple episodes. Peters played the character in Fox's version of the X-Men franchise, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed the MCU's version in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So we may be dealing with multiverse craziness here as well. But as this theory goes, S.W.O.R.D. may be trying to weaponize certain technology to protect the world from alien threats. Perhaps that could lead to Weapon X. Yes, this is all based on the name Ray Johnson. But, oftentimes in the MCU, where there's smoke, there's fire.

We know for sure that Marvel Studios intends to reboot the X-Men franchise within the MCU. That means Wolverine, eventually, will be recast, as Hugh Jackman has repeatedly said that he retired the role following the release of Logan. So maybe, just maybe, the inclusion of Ray Johnson's name could be yet another mutant hint that gets us closer to the X-Men. We'll have to see what WandaVision has in store for its final episodes. You can check out the full video breakign down the theory from the Everything Always YouTube channel.