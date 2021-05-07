WandaVision finally shone a much-deserved spotlight on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Viewers got to share in Wanda's journey through grief as she dealt with the loss of Vision. Unfortunately, that journey involved the budding witch holding an entire town hostage mentally even as they begged her to let them go.

It is hard to think of Wanda's actions as anything other than straight-up villainous. In a recent interview, Olsen explained that at the end of the series, Wanda is perfectly aware of the immorality of her actions, and feels a great deal of guilt over them.

"She had to get away before the people who have to hold her accountable got there. And where she went is a place that no one could find her. Because she knows that she is going to be held accountable, and I think she has a tremendous amount of guilt."

At the start of WandaVision, Wanda is found living a life of sitcom bliss in the quaint town of Westview with her android boyfriend Vision. Over time, it becomes clear that the perfect reality of the town is an illusion Wanda created, using the townsfolk as her personal puppets.

By the time the finale comes around, Wanda has come to terms with her newly-discovered status as the legendary Scarlet Witch. She relinquishes control over the town and flies off to a remote location to understand how to harness her new powers.

For a lot of viewers, this ending was a bit of a copout, since Wanda did not have to deal with the fallout of her actions. There were expectations that Dr. Strange would swoop in at the last minute to show Wanda the error of her ways, and help her set things right by atoning for her sins and learning to control her powers. But that did not happen. According to MCU showrunner Kevin Feige, Strange was not allowed to be a part of the narrative so he would not shift focus from Wanda's journey.

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Dr. Strange. But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"

The Scarlet Witch will next be seen in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There we might finally get to see the Sorcerer Supreme take Wanda to task over her actions in Westview. Hopefully, Strange can aid Wanda on her journey to redemption, and lead her back on to the path of being a hero.

