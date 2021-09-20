Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress designed by her famous sisters to the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. At the prestigious event, Olsen was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited series for her acclaimed role as Wanda Maximoff on WandaVision. The award ultimately went to Kate Winselt for her role in HBO's Mare of Easttown, but it was certainly still a very big night for Olsen.

As it turns out, the dress worn by Elizabeth Olsen that night was a custom design by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen --- Elizabeth's older sisters. Full House fans will know that Mary-Kate and Ashley are former child stars who became pop culture icons as the "Olsen Twins" before both ended up retiring from acting. They now work as highly successful fashion designer's, and Elizabeth's stylist revealed on Instagram that they personally designed their sister's dress for the Emmys. Including three heart emoji, stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote: "#SisterLove."

While Elizabeth Olsen was a fan favorite heading into the ceremony, her win for the Emmy was certainly no guarantee. She was up against steep competition, competing with the likes of Michaela Coel as Arabella on HBO's I May Destroy You; Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin on National Geographic's Genius: Aretha; Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon on Netflix's The Queen's Gambit; and Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan on HBO's Mare of Easttown. Winslet got the win.

All things considered, it was nice for WandaVision to have a presence at the Primetime Emmy Awards, even if the series came up empty-handed. The show was up for eight total nominations for the night, which also included Outstanding Limited Series, Paul Bettany for Outstanding Lead Actor, and Kathryn Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and more. Previously, the song "Agatha All Along" took in a Creative Arts Emmy win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January to kick off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision. Kathryn Hahn also became a breakout star for the show and Marvel head Kevin Feige has teased that she will return in the MCU soon enough.

We do know that we will be seeing more of Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Wanda. She will appear in a main role as the character in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Olsen previously revealed how Cumberbatch's love of WandaVision made him feel more confident about opening up the multiverse in the upcoming movie sequel.

"[Benedict Cumberbatch] had really positive things to say about how [WandaVision] ended up," Olsen told Rolling Stone. "They showed it to him, I think, before it all aired. I didn't really know what was happening in Doctor Strange until just before we got back to shooting [the film]. That was my first time getting to hear my role. And I was a little nervous that I wouldn't be able to change certain things in WandaVision in order to support what's going to happen in Doctor Strange."

She added, "For any actor, that lack of control can be tough. But he said it is really this perfect journey that you watch her go through, in order to be invested in Doctor Strange, too. So that made me feel good, because I do feel that way myself. I feel we've managed to make it make a lot of sense."

You can catch Olsen's Emmy-nominated performance as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision on Disney+. It's best to enjoy the limited series for what it is, as there's no indication that a second season will be made. Fans can check out Olsen's return to the role on the big screen when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on March 25, 2022.