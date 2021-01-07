Ever since the first trailer of WandaVision was released, there have been many questions followed by fans on major theorizing sprees. While some of the queries have more or less been solved- like Kathryn Hahn is indeed playing the Marvel Witch, Agatha Harkness, the mysterious beekeeper works for S.W.O.R.D., etc- some mysteries still need a proper answer. And the biggest of all has been the wine bottle that debuts in the trailer- is it a solid nod to Marvel's reality-altering comics storyline House of M? Well, Elizabeth Olsen has finally aired her thoughts on the wild theories swirling around this particular possibility.

By now, the multiple trailers, teasers, and now a fresh clip from WandaVision has established the base story of the series- Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision will be seen residing in a suburban society as a married couple. They will be living in an alternate reality- a classic television sitcom era-style life created by Wanda to deal with the fact that Vision is dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Back in September 2020, the first trailer of WandaVision was released and it packed a treasure trove of Easter Eggs and references. One such blink-and-miss scene was when Wanda levitates a wine bottle over the table to fill a glass. In the brief scene, we notice that there is a very prominent "M" on the neckband of the bottle, which also has a label with a French title "Maison du Mepris," or "House of Contempt."

When it's Marvel we are talking about, there is rarely any detail without a substantial meaning and thus this is an obvious wink to the "House of M," comics storyline by Brian Michael Bendis in 2005. In it, Wanda suffered a mental breakdown and warped the fabric of reality itself to recreate her lost twins, who are, FYI, also there in the trailer. Too many coincidences, don't you think?

Well, Jimmy Kimmel thinks so too as when WandaVision star Elizabeth appeared on his live virtual show, the television host was quick to drill her about the striking Easter Egg.

"This wine bottle. It says Maison du Mépris. It translates to, 'House of Misery.'" he said, prompting a laugh from Olsen off-screen. "Which could be saying that the series is based on the popular comic House of M, in which Wanda has a breakdown."

Unlike Tom Holland who is infamous for divulging spoilers about his films, Olsen neatly sidestepped Kimmel's probing questions and instead credited "our prop guy Russell" for the addition of the wine bottle, adding that he "would be a very, very clever man if he put that in."

Call it wishful thinking, but Olsen's knowing smile only serves to solidify the possibility that WandaVision will see Wanda doing more damage than just altering the decade she is in. In House of M comics series, Wanda induced a reality where mutants rule humans and they, in turn, are governed by Magneto and his "House of M." This warped reality allows Wanda to reunite with her sons. But the chaos ends with Magneto brutally killing Quicksilver which prompts Wanda to utter the famous line-"No more mutants" and crafting a brand-new reality where the number of mutants across the world comes down from millions to barely a few hundred.

If WandaVision does follow the House of M storyline, we can expect Marvel Studios to work out their own, unique version of the events to fit the MCU. So anyone who is planning to watch the Disney+ series while expecting it to be some cheesy sitcom should probably get ready for one crazy ride. You check out the chat between Kimmel and Olsen right here.