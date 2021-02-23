Elizabeth Olsen is currently starring in one of the biggest TV shows around, WandaVision. But her star has been on the rise ever since she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015. Be that as it may, quite a few people are just now discovering that Olsen has a couple of famous sisters, namely Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen.

On Twitter, and other social media sites, people have been expressing their surprise in discovering that the three Olsens are indeed related. Yes, Elizabeth Olsen is the sister of the famous twins who starred in Full House, as well as a bunch of movies in the 90s and early 2000s. One Twitter user who simply goes by Madi summed up what is going on in the world of social media with the following.

"I just found out that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) from the Marvel universe is literally a f****** Olsen sister?! Like Mary-Kate Olsen & Ashley Olsen are her sisters. Wow."

Elizabeth Olsen didn't truly get her acting career going until 2011 when she starred in Silent House. Things really picked up for her when she starred in 2014's Godzilla, which was followed by her debut as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. During that time, Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen were largely away from the spotlight. Prasant Lokinendi, taking to Twitter, had another take. For him, the idea that people were only now coming to this realization made him feel old.

"Feel extremely old today considering there's a Twitter trend where people are just now finding out that Elizabeth Olsen (from #WandaVision) is the sister of Mary-Kate & Ashley"

Others on Twitter expressed surprise that some people didn't realize that Olsens were related. Using photos, some users pointed out that the three of them look a lot alike. Twitter user OID WITCH went so far as to express her surprise that Elizabeth Olsen isn't just another twin.

"I see your 'twitter is surprised to learn Elizabeth Olsen is related to the Olsen twins' and I raise you 'I'm just sitting here shocked to learn she isn't one of the twins but another sister'"

Elizabeth Olsen did briefly appear alongside her sisters on screen in 1994. In 1994's The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of Thorn Mansion, the song B-U-T-T Out sees them telling their sister, going by Lizzie, to go away. Elizabeth Olsen also had a small part in an episode of Full House, as well as the movie How the West Was Fun.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen haven't starred in a movie or TV show since 2004's New York Minute. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen is not only in WandaVision but is also set to star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You can check out some of the reactions we've collected from Twitter.

#WandaVision#wandavision10s#ElizabethOlsen

Elizabeth Olsen:

Has the last name.

Looks like she could be Mary- Kate and Ashly's triplet.

As been in a few the twin's movies.

Has been in pictures with them and in interviews about being their sister.

Twitter Now: pic.twitter.com/4PD1czXvaa — CathleenW1985 (@WereKittyKat) February 23, 2021

Feel extremely old today considering there’s a Twitter trend where people are just now finding out that Elizabeth Olsen (from #WandaVision) is the sister of Mary-Kate & Ashley 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rOsbsykpZp — Prasant Lokinendi (@psantloki) February 23, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen: has last name Olsen.



Elizabeth Olsen: looks exactly like Marykate and Ashley.



Elizabeth Olsen: is their sister.



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/XUkvRaN0YI — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 21, 2021

