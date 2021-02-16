Elizabeth Olsen is trending on social media with Marvel fans worldwide celebrating the WandaVision star's birthday. On Tuesday, the popular actress turned 32 years old, giving her fans a great opportunity to send her well wishes and words of praise online. As one of the stars of the world's most in-demand television series, it didn't take long for the tribute posts to get Olsen's name trending on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday #ElizabethOlsen," tweets one big fan. "I've loved seeing yours & #Wanda's journey in the films & now watching #WandaVision weekly to see how it's unraveling. You're a beautiful actress & a beautiful person. Thanks for portraying a character in a universe of movies that make me happy!"

"Happy Birthday to The Strongest Avenger #ElizabethOlsen," reads another tweet, drawing thousands of likes from other fans.

A fan account for the WandaVision star tweeted, "Thank you for making her trend on her special day. Happy birthday to our most powerful Avenger and queen of the decades #ElizabethOlsen."

Olsen has been playing the fan favorite character Wanda Maximoff since her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. She would also appear in the role in the Avengers sequels Infinity War and Endgame along with Captain America: Civil War. Whatever happens with Wanda on WandaVision, we haven't seen the last of her on the big screen. Olsen will also be featured in a starring role as Wanda alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for now, Olsen is serving as one of the leads in the hit series WandaVision on Disney+. Co-starring Paul Bettany as Vision, the series follows the events of Avengers: Endgame with Wanda and Vision living in a bizarre sitcom-like world. Other Marvel characters have appeared in the series as well, such as Randall Park as Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. The series has only grown more popular with each episode, resulting in WandaVision becoming the most in-demand television series in the world.

New episodes of WandaVision arrive every Friday on Disney+, and there are three episodes left to go. A behind-the-scenes documentary series, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, will debut on the streamer on March 12. Fans can also look forward to seeing Wanda in theaters when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on March 25, 2022. You can join in on the birthday celebration online by posting your well wishes with the hashtag #ElizabethOlsen. Happy birthday, Elizabeth!

