It seems that WandaVision vision Agatha Harkness isn't done weaving her spells just yet, as not only has her signature tune Agatha All Along been a hit single, but is now also an award winning one after it took home the Outstanding Music and Lyrics Emmy Award from under the nose of fellow nominees Bo Burnham: Inside, The Boys, The Queen's Gambit, Soundtrack of Our Lives, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The win added to the tally of the show, and the popularity of the character, played by Kathryn Hahn, who herself is up for an award for playing Agatha in the MCU' s maiden TV outing at next weekend's Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony.

The Agatha Harkness song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the husband and wife song-writing duo who, despite never previously winning an Emmy, are no strangers to creating memorable and award winning tunes. In the last few years they have won Oscars for the songs of Frozen and Coco, and have pretty much earned themselves a place alongside the likes of the Sherman Brothers as some of Disney's greatest songwriters. With Agatha All Along, the pair have reached new heights, having watched the song hit the top of the iTunes soundtrack chart before earning its newest accolade.

In accepting the award, Anderson-Lopez said that working on the WandaVision song was "a dream come true for use to write." Speaking to the press backstage, Lopez added that the song itself had been written in advance of the filming of the series, but that Kathryn Hahn managed to bring the song "to the next level, then another level and another." The track was performed by Hahn with Lopez joining Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White on backing vocals.

Speaking in an interview with Nylon earlier in the year, Kathryn Hahn revealed that she had always known that Agatha would be getting her own theme song, but she had no idea just how viral the whole thing would get.

"No! No," Hahn said in the interview. "I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn't know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to need you to sing.' I was like, 'Great,' but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet - it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, 'You topped the Biebs!' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' The whole thing was so very, very surreal."

WandaVision got off to a flying start with three wins so far, with the big awards still to come at next week's culmination of this year's Emmy Awards week. How it will fare in the big categories is yet to be seen, but there is a good chance of more accolades coming Disney and Marvel's way at the event next Sunday. WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+ along with other Marvel shows including the current What If...? series which is releasing new episodes each Wednesday.