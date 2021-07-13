WandaVision is getting a lot of attention at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, as the hit show is even up for Outstanding Limited Series. On Tuesday, the full list of nominees were announced, and the show scored 23 nominations at the event, putting it in third place with the most noms overall. The Mandalorian and The Crown both pulled just ahead of WandaVision with 24 nominations each.

The lead actors of WandaVision are both up for major awards. Elizabeth Olsen is up for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology for her role in WandaVision. The other nominees include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown).

Paul Bettany, Olsen's co-star who played Vision, was also nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy. That category's other nominees are Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ewan McGregor (Halston), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton).

Kathryn Hahn was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress against Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown), and Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit).

WandaVision itself has also scored the nom for Outstanding Limited Series. The other nominees include I May Destroy You(HBO), Mare of Easttown (HBO), The Queen's Gambit (Netflix), and The Underground Railroad (Amazon).

Meanwhile, Olsen has previously been recognized for her performance as Wanda Maximoff on WandaVision. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, she won the award for Best Performance in a Show, an honor that fans say is very well deserved. She also won for Best Fight alongside Kathryn Hahn, who played the villain Agatha Harkness on the series. Hahn also won the Best Villain award at the show. WandaVision also won the Best Show award at that event.

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January and very quickly became one of the year's most popular shows. It kicks off Phase Four of the MCU by picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, following Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sitcom-like world that spoofs various TV shows. The acting on the series was particularly praised, as was the writing and direction. It brought in a lot of big wins at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and there was a lot of hope from fans the show would get some love at the Emmys as well.

Though there are no plans for a second season of WandaVision, the series did serve to help set up the coming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will bring back Olsen as Wanda Maximoff alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Kevin Feige has recently teased that we'll see Kathryn Hahn back in the MCU as Agatha once again soon enough. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on March 25, 2022.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The show will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8:00-11:00 p.m ET (5:00-8:00 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. You can see the full list of Emmy nominations at the official website for the Emmy Awards.