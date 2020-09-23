The WandaVision Emmys trailer scored a lot more viewers than the actual awards show. In a 24-hour period, around 53 million people watched the trailer for the long-awaited Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. In addition to being highly anticipated on its own, the trailer marked the first substantial footage that we have seen for any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to Disney+. In true Marvel style, it left a lot more questions than answers, though there are a lot of theories out there.

The 72nd Primetime Emmys was held over the weekend and it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. On average, it looks like the three-hour broadcast was watched by an average of 6.4 million people across North America, making for the lowest-ratings in its history. This is nothing compared to the surprise trailer for WandaVision that was able to gain around 53 million views across several platforms in just 24 hours. It instantly became one of YouTube's trending videos, which boasted around 36 million views. Facebook brought in 5 million views, while Instagram had 10.1 million trailer views. As of this writing, the trailer has now been watched over 111 million times.

In comparison, the Stranger Things season 2 trailer was able to do nearly 30 million views in 24 hours, thanks to a Super Bowl ad. Wanda Vision has a lot of interest at the moment since it was announced that it will arrive on Disney+ by the end of this year. 2020 has seen a lot of shows and movies get major delays, and Marvel Studios was no exception. It was just announced earlier today that Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will all be significantly delayed once again.

WandaVision will be the MCU's first and (probably) only big release of 2020 and it's not on the big screen. All of the announced upcoming Marvel shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, have generated a lot of excitement, which has been dampened by the public health crisis. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to debut this year too, but it has been pushed back to 2021. As for Loki, it was just revealed that the cast and crew were recently able to get back to work in Atlanta.

Following the big reveal at the Emmys, WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ at some point this year and there is not an extra premium to watch. With that being said, the episodes will be spread out over weeks, and MCU fans will have to wait, just like Star Wars fans had to do with The Mandalorian. The excitement is certainly there, especially after seeing how many people tuned in to watch the trailer across different media platforms. The series looks like a fever dream and nobody is quite sure what's going on, which makes it even more intriguing. Deadline was the first to report on the WandaVision Emmys trailer viewings.