Marvel Studios has released an extended clip to promote tomorrow's new episode of WandaVision. It looks like we will be transported out of the sitcom weirdness that we've seen thus far and shoved right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Teyonah Parris was previously seen as Geraldine, who became fast friends with Wanda Maximoff before being sent out of the current reality. Parris is back in the new clip, but as her true identity: Captain Monica Rambeau.

In addition to seeing Captain Monica Rambeau, investigating the strange energy field with her is Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, who was first introduced in the Ant-Man franchise. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is the voice that we have heard calling Wanda's name in the previous WandaVision episodes. Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis, who was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, is also present in the new footage, though it's unclear what her role will be when all is said and done.

In addition to the return of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, the WandaVision clip teases that some of the people caught up in Wanda's reality may all be working for the mysterious S.W.O.R.D. or something else entirely. A quick glimpse of a bulletin board shows off the characters, along with the S.W.O.R.D. logo files and their real identification cards. Mr. Hart's real name is Todd Davis and Norm's real name is Abilash Tandon, as seen in the clip, along with files titled "Occurrence #1," "Occurrence #2," and "Notes." It's also worth noting that all of the characters have New Jersey IDs, except for Kathryn Hahn's Agnes.

Marvel Studios' WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. So far, we have only been teased about something not being right, but it appears that the fourth episode will provide us with some much-needed information as to what exactly is really going on. As for how this will unravel, that is unclear, but it seem that Captain Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo are only first discovering this new reality, which means that episode 4 could be a flashback to get MCU fans up to speed with what has been happening in the real world, outside of Westview.

WandaVision is the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+ and it stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy and Randall Park will reprises his role as Jimmy Woo. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. You can check out the extended clip above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.