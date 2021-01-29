WandaVision finally started to reveal itself this week. The first few episodes were absolutely draped in mystery, wrapped in a classic sitcom shell. Marvel fans have had many questions about the show up to this point. One of those questions relates to the mysterious beekeeper guy who we first met in the show's second episode. Now, a new theory has emerged suggesting this character may be connected to a highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Namely, Fantastic Four.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for WandaVision. Read on at your own risk. We should caution up top that this is just a theory, working from what little information we have. For the time being, it's just a fun thing to put forth and consider. It should be taken as nothing more. That said, the beekeeper was seen once again in WandaVision episode 4. But this time, we came to learn that his name was Agent Franklin. He is working with S.W.O.R.D., the same government agency Monica Rambeau is working with. And the same agency that is investigating that bizarre occurrence that has trapped Wanda, and many others, inside of it.

We come to find that the beekeeper was sent into the anomaly to investigate what, precisely, is happening. He was tethered and sent through the sewer system. Once Agent Franklin crossed over into the strange bubble inhabited by Wanda and other lost persons, he transformed into the beekeeper. So that sort of answers who the individual is but a YouTuber has put forth a theory, based on the character's name, that may connect Agent Franklin to the Fantastic Four.

The Kreeping Mayhem Studios YouTube channel shared a video with two theories following the latest episode of WandaVision. One involves Marvel Zombies, centered on the image of dead Vision after Thanos stripped the Mind Stone from him. There isn't much more to it than that. But the other theory in the video suggests that Agent Franklin may be none other than Franklin Richards, aka the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Yes, the son of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. We know that the Fantastic Four movie is happening with director Jon Watts. The idea is that their son is already alive and kicking in the MCU, working with S.W.O.R.D.

What remains completely mysterious is how the Fantastic Four will be introduced in the MCU. Will they be new heroes in the current timeline? Or will they have operated in the past for us only to learn about them later? Given that they have the title of "Marvel's first family," it would be easy to believe the movie, much like Captain Marvel, could be positioned as a period piece. If that proves to be true, then it's not hard to believe Franklin Richards, in the current timeline, is a grown man working for a government agency that deals with threats to Earth.

Granted, this whole theory is predicated on the idea that there aren't many prominent characters in the pages of Marvel Comics named "Franklin." So it's taking a big leap, there is no question. But it would be an intriguing way to plant the seeds for the Fantastic Four movie. We'll have to see what happens in the final episodes of WandaVision. You can check out the full video for yourself from the Kreeping Mayhem Studios YouTube channel.